Nothing is ever easy at Manchester United these days is it...

Up against a Real Sociedad side who are currently ninth in LaLiga, the Red Devils had the chance to really take control of their Europa League first-leg tie, particularly with their Basque hosts offering little in the way of an attacking threat for much of the opening hour or so.

A strong opening from United did ultimately result in a well-deserved goal from Joshua Zirkzee, yet having missed a succession of chances both prior to and after that second-half strike, the visitors were subsequently made to pay for their wasteful nature.