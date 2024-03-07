With INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe now at the helm, Manchester United as a club should function much more smoothly.

The aim is clear: return the Red Devils back to a side that not only challenges for the Premier League every season, but also becomes a serious force across Europe like they once were.

However, for all of this to start, an overhaul behind the scenes and on the field must occur, with plenty of individuals being overpaid for mediocre performances.

This has particularly been the case for the players, with a handful reaching £300k plus per week. However, there is one player who left in 2022 whose wage has dramatically fallen since leaving.

Edinson Cavan’s wage at Man United

In 2020, Man United signed Edinson Cavani on a one-year contract with the option to extend for a further year on a free transfer from PSG.

The Uruguayan was known for being a prolific goalscorer at every club he’d played at and for his nation, netting over 341 goals at club level in Europe before moving to Old Trafford.

During his spell in England, the former Napoli striker played 59 matches, scoring 19 goals and providing seven assists in the process.

However, according to wage calculator Spotrac, the centre forward earned a staggering £26m over his two years at United, which equates to £250k-per-week, which would be among the highest earners at the club today.

Cavani vs Man Utd's Highest Earners Player Wage per-week Casemiro £350k Raphael Varane £340k Marcus Rashford £300k Cavani £250k Anthony Martial £250k Mason Mount £250k Via Capology

But what has Cavani’s career looked like since leaving the Red Devils? And what does his wage now look like at the age of 37?

Cavani’s salary in 2024

In 2022, Cavani left the Premier League in search of a new challenge in Europe, and he joined La Liga side Valencia on a free transfer.

The Uruguay international spent just one season in Spain, scoring five goals and registering two assists in 25 matches as Valencia narrowly avoided relegation by three points.

Fast forward to today, and Cavani has returned to South America, where he is playing his football at Boca Juniors in Argentina.

The number nine has featured on 22 occasions since joining the Argentinian giant on a free, and he’s contracted to the club until December 31st of this year.

It’s reported by SalarySport that Cavani is earning £43k per week at Boca Juniors, a £207k per week decrease from what he was earning just two years prior at United.

Cavani vs Man Utd's Lowest Earners Player Wage per-week Cavani £43k Altay Bayindir £35k Amad Diallo £28.8k Kobbie Mainoo £10k Willy Kambwala £7.5k Shola Shoretire £5k Via Capology

As you can see, only five players in the current United squad are earning less than the former PSG finisher, with three of those being products of the academy.

Although his time at United was rather short, Cavani did bring plenty of joy to the United faithful via his goals, but whether he warranted his expensive salary is a question for another day.