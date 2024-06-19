A Manchester United star currently at Euro 2024 has now told his friends he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer, according to a new report.

Ten Hag stays at Man Utd

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have already made what will arguably be their biggest decision of the summer, choosing to stick with manager Erik ten Hag.

There was plenty of speculation regarding the Dutchman possibly leaving after two seasons in charge. Ten Hag, who is currently working as a pundit in the Netherlands for Euro 2024, admitted talks over a new deal at Old Trafford, while also revealing that the club told him they’d spoken with Thomas Tuchel.

"Manchester United and I still have to find an agreement for the new contract. This isn't easily done, we are still going to have to talk about this. United have told me that they spoke with Tuchel, but they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager.

"Ineos took their time. They are new in football, it's normal to reflect the season. It's no secret that they talked with multiple candidates.”

Attention will now be on the transfer market ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, where Ten Hag could lose a number of experienced players.

As we know, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial will leave when their contracts officially expire at the end of the month, whereas Casemiro has also been linked with an exit, already saying his Red Devils goodbyes. Now, another experienced star appears ready to depart.

Christian Eriksen ready to leave Man Utd

According to a new report from Football Insider, Man Utd midfielder Christian Eriksen has told friends he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The Denmark international, who scored in his country’s opener at Euro 2024, is ready to exit over the coming months and has interest from Turkey and Saudi Arabia. It is added that Man Utd are unlikely to demand a huge fee for Eriksen, on £150,000-a-week, to leave.

The 32-year-old joined United in 2022 as a free agent and has gone on to make 72 appearances for the club, scoring three times, registering 13 assists and winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

After securing Eriksen’s services, Ten Hag hailed the player, saying: "He is an experienced player. He has played in countries abroad, in Italy, in Holland, a long time in England, so he knows the Premier League. It's an absolute advantage that we have him in.

"I think he is a magnificent football player and I think the fans will enjoy watching him, because he is creative, he has ideas. I think especially our strikers will also be happy because he is the one who can involve them in the game."

It looks as if his days in Manchester could now be numbered, though, making this a situation to watch over the coming months.