Manchester United put in a fantastic performance to draw 2-2 away to arch-rivals and Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Red Devils worked incredibly hard throughout the game, going toe to toe with the Merseysiders and ensuring they put their poor run of form behind them.

Despite no goals coming in the first half, it was still an action-packed opening 45 minutes. Rasmus Hojlund had the golden chance of the half, but his shot was straight at Red’s goalkeeper Alisson.

Despite the Dane’s miss, United still took the lead through a ferocious Lisandro Martinez strike. The unexpected goalscorer lashed home his shot from inside the corner of the Liverpool box. However, United’s lead did not last long. Cody Gakpo drew things level with a similar strike just seven minutes later.

The home side, roared on by the Anfield faithful, took the lead from the penalty spot after the ball struck the arm of Matthijs de Ligt. Mohamed Salah made no mistake from 12 yards out. United, however, had their reply, through who else, but Amad Diallo. The young Ivorian met Alejandro Garnacho’s cross to equalise for the visitors.

Despite chances at the end for both sides, the game ended as a memorable 2-2 draw. There were certainly standout performances for Ruben Amorim’s side, with Harry Maguire performing particularly well.

Harry Maguire’s stats vs. Liverpool

Just one day after it was confirmed that Maguire’s one-year contract extension would be activated by the Red Devils, he put in a colossal performance against the club’s biggest rivals at Anfield.

Dealing with the likes of Salah, Gakpo and Luis Diaz is a difficult task, but one that Maguire handled admirably.

He flew into tackles fearlessly and was dominant in the air. At the death, he had a chance to win it, set up well by Joshua Zirkzee, However, the ball bobbled, and the defender could not find the back of the net. That was perhaps his only mistake.

Nevertheless, it was a performance that the Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst deemed worthy of a 7/10 rating. The United correspondent explained that it was the United number 5’s “best performance for United at Anfield”.

Indeed, the stats via Sofascore back up that statement. The 31-year-old completed seven clearances against Arne Slot's side, making four interceptions and winning three duels. He was a rock at the back.

As good as the Red Devils defender was, there was someone who was perhaps even better. That man was the United captain, Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes’ stats vs. Liverpool

Fresh from a suspension which meant he missed United’s last outing against Newcastle United, Fernandes really stood up for the count against Liverpool. It was a completely dominant display, described as an “utterly inane” performance by Sky Sports presenter Joe Thomlinson.

He was everywhere, creating chances from all over the pitch, and putting in some fantastic challenges off the ball. He was rewarded with a fantastic assist for Martinez, a lovely reverse pass after some good tight-space dribbling. He also played Garnacho in behind the Reds’ defence which led to Amad’s goal.

The stats certainly show just how good Fernandes was on Sunday. He had 88 touches of the ball, creating four chances along the way. The Red Devil’s skipper also won a whooping 11 duels, showing just how good he was without the ball.

Fernandes stats vs. Liverpool Stat Number Touches 88 Passes completed 41/58 Ground duels won 9/11 Aerial duels won 2/2 Dribbles completed 3/3 Chances created 4 Assists 1 Stats from Sofascore

Luckhurst was full of praise for the man lovingly dubbed the Portuguese Magnifico by United fans. He explained Fernandes put in an “influential performance”, and praised him for how he “supplemented the midfield” for his work off the ball.

Fernandes, Maguire and their United teammates will be hoping to carry this momentum into their next outing. They face a tough trip away to Arsenal in the FA Cup third round next weekend.