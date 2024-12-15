Manchester is Red in 2024, with Manchester United securing their second win of the calendar year in four games over their bitter rivals Manchester City.

As far as Manchester derbies go, the 195th edition was not the highest standard, given both sides’ poor form of late, but United piled the misery onto the Citizens after a phenomenal comeback.

It is fair to say that for much of this game, it was not one for the neutral. The first half did not have many key moments to note until Josko Gvardiol got his head on a deflected Kevin De Bruyne cross. His looping effort flew into the back of the United net leaving Andre Onana rooted to the spot.

United failed to get themselves back into the game despite seeing lots of the ball in the second period. Ruben Amorim’s side had a key chance through Bruno Fernandes, but he could only lift his chipped shot over Ederson wide.

However, it was the man lovingly dubbed United’s “Portuguese Magnifico” who equalised in the 88th minute. Amad Diallo expertly won a penalty, which the Red Devils skipper converted coolly to draw things level.

Just seconds later, it was Amad who gave United the lead, latching onto the end of Lisandro Martinez’s pass and converting from a tight angle to win United the game. He was certainly a standout player against City.

Amad Diallo's performance in numbers vs Man City

It has been a phenomenal rise to the top for Amad under Amorim. In five Premier League games under the Portuguese boss, he has four assists and a goal, which, as we know, was the winner against City.

Of course, he played a huge role in both strikes, winning the penalty that Fernandes converted. After getting on the end of a misplaced backpass from Matheus Nunes, he waited for the midfielder to try and win the ball back and went down under the pressure of his challenge.

The goal, meanwhile, was spectacular, meeting Martinez’s ball with a superb touch around Ederson, and firing home from a narrow angle.

Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst was full of praise for the attacker, who played as a number 10 against the hosts and gave him a 9/10 for his efforts. Indeed, Amad’s stats on the night show just how well he played. He won 7/10 ground duels, completed five of eight dribbles and had a 92% pass accuracy.

There is no doubting the fact that the 22-year-old was fantastic throughout the game, and his attacking performances were a key reason United won. However, the Red Devils defended with heart, and Harry Maguire played superbly.

Harry Maguire's performance in numbers vs Man City

It has been a really impressive resurgence in a United shirt for Maguire, who struggled to get into the team in Erik ten Hag’s first season at the club. His outing against City was fantastic and epitomised the defender.

Battling against Erling Haaland, Maguire was a rock and the Norwegian striker gave him little trouble. The Englishman had some impressive stats, winning 75% of his duels, three tackles and making five interceptions. On the ball, the United number five was classy, completing 92% of his passes.

Maguire stats vs. Man City Stat Number Touches 51 Pass accuracy 92% Passes completed 34/37 Duel win % 75% Ground duels won 4/4 Aerial duels won 2/4 Tackles won 3/3 Interceptions 5 Stats from Sofascore

Luckhurst was certainly complimentary of the defender. The journalist gave Maguire an 8/10 rating for his efforts, noting he had 'little hassle' from Haaland, explaining he was able to 'dominate him' in the second 45 minutes. Further praise was forthcoming from journalist Alex Turk, who described the England international as "monstrous", while the manager even reserved very special words for his centre-back.

"Maguire is perfect when you play with 3 defenders. I think, in the middle, he is perfect." - Ruben Amorim.

Like Amad, Maguire performed admirably against the Citizens. He was commanding and colossal at the back, keeping quiet a man with 13 Premier League goals already this term. It was a fantastic defensive showing from United’s number five.