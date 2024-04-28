Manchester United failed to capitalise on their 4-2 victory over Sheffield United on Wednesday, by succumbing to a 1-1 draw against Burnley at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Both sides had plenty of chances in the first half, with United controlling large amounts of the play, going close a couple of times; Alejandro Garnacho skied a shot over the bar, and Bruno Fernandes rattled the woodwork with a well-struck volley.

The Clarets also enjoyed some sustained periods of possession, although they also failed to capitalise, with Andre Onana making a superb save to deny Lyle Foster.

Erik ten Hag's side broke the deadlock eventually, thanks to Antony’s first Premier League goal of the season, a well-taken finish which he slotted low and hard into the bottom corner. However, just eight minutes later, Burnley drew level from the penalty spot through Zeki Amdouni.

A clumsy header by Casemiro and a foul by Onana gave the Swiss attacker the chance from 12 years, which he took well into the bottom right corner, to earn a crucial point for Burnley.

It was certainly a tough outing for United, although one of their stars in particular had an afternoon to forget at Old Trafford.

Andre Onana’s stats vs Burnley

It was certainly a mixed bag of a performance for United’s number 24 Onana. The aforementioned save to deny Foster was superb and was one of six that he made according to Sofascore, including four from shots inside the box.

However, the Cameroonian’s foul on Amdouni, who converted the penalty moments later, was a clumsy mistake. Granted, he was not helped by Casemiro’s poor clearances, but it was a rashly attempted punch, which was just a flailing of his arms, to give away the foul.

Aside from that, it was a good performance from Onana. Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News gave the former Ajax and Inter goalkeeper a 6/10 on his post-match ratings, describing his showing as “a matchwinning performance” up until he gave away the penalty.

As usual, Onana always likes to be involved in the game and had 56 touches altogether, which was only bettered by four United players. The stopper also persisted with the long-ball style of playing out from the back that he has been instructed to play this season.

Onana completed seven long balls, in total completing 30/45 passes. In particular, he found one United teammate four times, which is more than any other player on the pitch managed.

Rasmus Hojlund’s stats vs Burnley

The man in question here is Rasmus Hojlund, who did indeed receive more passes from Onana than any other player, with four, as per Statman Dave on X. The Dane had just 14 touches all game and got no service whatsoever.

It was such a tough afternoon for United’s number 11 that he did not even manage to register a shot on goal, never mind a shot on target. This is perhaps surprising given Fernandes created an incredible nine chances. Hojlund also completed just three out of the six passes he attempted.

Football Insider highlighted Hojlund's lack of service during their post-match ratings, in which the publication gave the Dane a 2/10, saying he was "isolated and starved of service."

It has been a tough period for Hojlund of late, whose goal against Sheffield United last time out was his first since a brace away to Luton on February 18th. Since that game, he is on a run of one goal in ten games for club and country.

That is a run Hojlund will be looking to change a week on Monday, with United’s next game a trip to Crystal Palace. The Red Devils have a tough run of games coming up, and with an FA Cup Final showpiece at the end of the season, are certainly hoping to go on a strong run and gain momentum before the big Manchester Derby showdown at Wembley.