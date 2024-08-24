A Manchester United player who Jurgen Klopp has described as "world-class" is the subject of talks with another huge club this summer, according to a new update.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have less than a week to do more summer transfer business as Erik ten Tag hopes to see at least one more fresh face added to his squad. There have already been excellent signings made, including Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt, but further quality is needed, particularly in midfield.

United are believed to be in talks to sign Fluminense midfielder Andre, who was once a transfer target for Liverpool and is a Brazil international. He could be viewed as an alternative option to Manuel Ugarte, with the club still pursuing a move for the Paris Saint-Germain ace.

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell has also been linked with a move to United as they look to provide more backup for Luke Shaw, who continues to be a hugely injury-prone player. Granted, the Blues defender has had fitness issues of his own down the years, but less so than Shaw, and the fact that he isn't wanted at Stamford Bridge could mean he would be open to a move to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is reportedly being looked at by the Red Devils in the coming days, potentially arriving as an upgrade on Jadon Sancho, whose time at the club has been far more underwhelming than was expected when he arrived.

Man Utd in talks over "world-class" player's exit

According to a fresh claim from HITC, Juventus "have engaged in talks" with Manchester United over the signing of Sancho, which could mean he heads in the opposite direction to Chiesa this summer.

The Englishman doesn't appear to be part of the Red Devils' plans moving forward, so a switch away from Old Trafford looks on the cards. However, Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao are also wide targets for Juve, so there is no guarantee that they will sign the United man.

Sancho has been a disappointment for United, given his reputation when he arrived, never getting going and finding himself loaned back to Borussia Dortmund last season. 12 goals and 6 assists in 83 appearances is such a poor return.

Quite why the 24-year-old has struggled so much is up for debate, and only the player himself will know the full reasons behind it, but he has had long enough to prove himself, and it feels like a move away is the best outcome for all concerned.

It is a huge shame that the £250,000-a-week Sancho hasn't been the superstar signing that so many thought he would be back in 2021, with Klopp hailing him as "world-class" and saying he "has all the things you need to become one of the best players in the world in the future," but it simply hasn't worked out.

United can still receive good money for the winger considering he is relatively young and rated by many, using the funds to sign a superior option in wide areas instead.