This was supposed to be a tough game for Manchester United. Without Rasmus Hojlund, without Erik ten Hag in the dugout and an Everton side highly motivated after being deducted ten points, it was a recipe for disaster.

However, such an eventuality was averted, largely thanks to Alejandro Garnacho's remarkable goal in the opening minutes of the clash.

Diogo Dalot picked up the ball near the right-hand byline before fizzing a delivery deep into the penalty area. Garnacho had to backpedal a few steps before unleashing a dazzling overhead kick that soared past Jordan Pickford.

Think of Wayne Rooney's Manchester derby overhead kick; it was better than that. Think of Gareth Bale's Champions League final acrobatics; it was better than that too. The setting may not have been as meteoric on this occasion but it was one of the most spectacular goals in Premier League history.

Further goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial sealed a routine 3-0 win, one that will give this United side a huge degree of confidence that their attacking play, and indeed their overall play will improve.

Man United's best player against Everton

Gary Neville perhaps rightfully awarded Garnacho with the Man of the Match award for his dumbfounding goal that opened the scoring at Goodison Park.

However, it was a young individual one year the Argentine's junior who truly stood out in Merseyside on Sunday evening.

Granted his first-ever start in the Premier League by Ten Hag, Kobbie Mainoo, just 18 years of age, dazzled against Everton this weekend.

The teenager has only just returned from injury and was awaiting his first senior minutes since appearing as a late substitute against Leicester back in February.

Fans had been crying out for him to start and he didn't disappoint.

Mainoo's game vs Everton in numbers

This was a high-class performance from Mainoo where he demonstrated class and maturity beyond his years.

United have struggled in midfield this term to find the right balance. The usually ever-reliable and consistent Casemiro has been off the pace and summer signing Sofyan Amrabat has taken a while to settle into his new surroundings, notably handed a shocking 2/10 seasonal rating by MEN's Samuel Luckhurst for his exploits since arriving.

Mainoo's game vs Everton Minutes played 72 Pass success 34/41 (83%) Touches 57 Dribble success 2/3 (67%) Accurate long balls 2/4 Tackles won 100% Interceptions 2 Recoveries 3 Duels won 5 Stats via Fotmob.

Therefore, it couldn't really get much worse with Mainoo stepping into the holding midfield role.

It was a classy performance in which the tone was set throughout the first 45 minutes. Darting back to make a goal-saving clearance on the line, it summed up his ability to cover immense ground and cover his teammates.

Throughout the teen's time on the pitch, the youngster barely missed a beat, notably winning 100% of his tackles and completing six defensive actions. That was made up by winning 60% of his ground duels and 67% of his aerial duels. Fine work indeed.

Furthermore, Mainoo made three ball recoveries and played six passes into the final third. This was a delightful all-round showing at Goodison that would only have been topped had he found the net.

Perhaps the finest praise came from the aforementioned Luckhurst. Writing in his post-match ratings for the Manchester Evening News, the journalist awarded him with an 8/10, saying: "Composed and confident from the off and his willingness to drop back into his own third to get the ball was needed when he cleared off the line. Man of the match."

Very quickly the academy graduate has thrust himself into starting contention. Indeed, it would take a fool to drop him after this fine display.