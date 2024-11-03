Manchester United continued their unbeaten run under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford. For much of the game, both sides could only muster a lacklustre performance, and things only really sparked to life in the last 20 minutes.

It was United who took the lead, with captain Bruno Fernandes converting a penalty which was won smartly by Rasmus Hojlund. He got on the end of Casemiro’s cross, taking a heavy touch past Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and was tripped as a result by his outstretched arms. The Red Devils skipper made no mistake from the spot.

Enzo Maresca’s side hit back just four minutes later, and it was a sublime finish from Moises Ciacedo, Sky Sports’ player of the match at full time. The midfielder volleyed home from outside of the penalty box from a corner, pulling his side level.

Neither team could find a winner, although there were golden chances for the home side. United’s best chances came through Alejandro Garnacho, who was one of a few disappointing players against the Blues.

United’s worst performers vs. Chelsea

It was a tough day at the office for 20-year-old Garnacho, who has started the last several games for the Red Devils. He missed a few crucial chances, with Fernandes teeing him up in acres of space, but his poorly-hit shot could only land sadly in the hands of Sanchez. He also blazed a strike over the crossbar on the volley, although the options to cross were there instead.

His stats via Sofascore reflect just how disappointing of a performance it was from the youngster. United’s number 17 completed only one of his four attempted dribbles, completed 76% of his passes and could only win one from nine duels.

Diogo Dalot was another player who was underwhelming against the West Londoners. Usually an incredibly consistent performer, the full-back could not get into the game. He picked up a sloppy yellow card for a poor foul and allowed Pedro Neto to run past him on a few occasions.

The Portugal international received a 5/10 for his efforts from The Manchester Evening News Journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the chief United writer. He criticised the Red Devils number 20 for a 'sub-par performance', explaining he 'had no influence' on the game in the second half.

However, as poor as the pair were against the Blues, there was someone who was arguably even worse. That player is Manuel Ugarte.

Ugarte’s stats vs. Chelsea

It has been a really disappointing start to life in a red shirt for Uruguay midfielder Ugarte. He cost the Old Trafford club upwards of £50.5m including add-ons from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer but has yet to put up a convincing performance and secure a permanent starting spot.

Sunday's outing against Chelsea was very much the same story. The 23-year-old could not really get into the game, giving away several cynical fouls which resulted in a 42nd-minute booking. He was sloppy in possession and did not look after the ball very well.

Indeed, his stats from the game certainly reflect this. The United number 25 had just 38 touches of the ball and completed 76% of his passes. Incredibly, the midfielder won just two from 13 duels, including 12 ground duels, and committed six fouls. It was an underwhelming performance to say the least.

Ugarte stats vs. Chelsea Stat Number Touches 38 Pass accuracy 76% Passes completed 22/29 Ground duels won 2/12 Fouls committed 6 Number of times possession lost 11 Tackles won 1/3 Stats from Sofascore

Luckhurst did not think much of his showing either. The journalist gave him a rating of just 5/10, explaining he is 'still floundering at Premier League level', and that he was 'bossed by Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia', the Blues midfield pair.

United will be hoping their summer signing can rediscover his best form under incoming manager Ruben Amorim. He played his best football at Sporting under the same boss, and the Red Devils surely must hope he can find the same levels once more.