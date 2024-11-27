Over the last couple of years, Manchester United’s transfer business has left a lot to be desired, often seeing them waste a huge amount of money on players who have failed to impress in the Premier League.

The club’s top five additions have all each set them back upwards of £75m, but not one of the big-money signings now appears to be worth the fees splashed out for their respective services.

Paul Pogba still remains as the Red Devils’ record signing, costing £89m during the summer of 2016, just a handful of years after being released by the club after coming through the academy.

The Frenchman made another 226 appearances during his second spell at Old Trafford before once again being let go at the end of his deal, rejoining the Italian side on a free in 2022.

However, the transfer window in January 2020 allowed for needed incomings and outgoings, with one player starring at the club after his big-money move that winter.

Manchester United’s transfer window in January 2020

The aforementioned window saw the £68m arrival of midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Portuguese side Sporting CP, with the hope of transforming the heart of the side.

Nearly five years on, it’s safe to say that the 30-year-old has exceeded expectations, registering over 250 appearances, becoming the captain under various managers at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Portuguese has achieved a total of 83 goals and 73 assists in the process - an average of a contribution every 1.6 appearances he’s played in Manchester.

Fernandes has often been the constant source of attacking quality over the last couple of years, undoubtedly cementing himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in world football.

He wasn’t the only arrival that window, with Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on loan for 12 months from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua - looking to provide that added quality in attacking areas.

The former Watford ace scored five times in his 19 appearances between January and the end of the campaign, fulfilling his dream of featuring for the club he supported as a boy.

However, despite the arrivals, numerous players also departed Old Trafford during that period, including one player who has impressed since being given the boot by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The player who has matched Fernandes in 2024/25

Ashley Young was often a utility man during his time at United, starring in attacking and defensive areas during his nine-year spell in the North West.

He featured over 250 times in the process after joining from Aston Villa in the summer of 2011, originally as a left-winger - notably demonstrating his talents in the meeting with Arsenal in which they won 8-2.

However, given his age, he ended up dropping further back into a full-back position, before being sold for just £1.2m to join Italian side Inter Milan during the aforementioned window.

Fast-forward nearly five years, the former England international now plies his trade for Sean Dyche’s Everton, making ten league appearances in 2024/25 despite being 39 years of age.

Despite his age, he’s still managed to impress, registering three assists in the Premier League, the same tally as Fernandes - with the Portugal international failing to meet expectations in recent weeks.

Young compares to Fernandes (2024/25 PL) Statistics (per 90) Young Fernandes Games played 10 12 Minutes played 875 1019 Assists 3 3 Assists per 90 0.31 0.27 Short pass accuracy 89% 88% Take-on success 50% 45% Stats via FBref

The former Red Devil star has also registered a higher pass completion rate than the attacking midfielder, whilst completing more of the take-ons he's attempted - showcasing his attacking nature despite his defensive role.

There’s no denying that the club made the right call in allowing Young to depart given his age, but it’s a signal as to how disappointing the club captain has been since the start of the campaign.

New boss Ruben Amorim will be hoping to get the most out of his compatriot, looking to surpass Young’s tally in the process and allow the 30-year-old to be at the forefront of the club’s revival.