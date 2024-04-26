Manchester United have reportedly intensified contacts to sign a "monster" in a £35m transfer, according to a new update.

Man Utd transfer rumours

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is preparing for his first summer transfer window as co-owner at Old Trafford, and all going to plan, will have Omar Berrada as chief executive, Jason Wilcox as technical director and Dan Ashworth as sporting director for the upcoming market.

It remains to be seen who will be in charge of United next season, though, with Erik ten Hag‘s future appearing to be in the balance following heavy rumours of a move for either Thomas Tuchel or Graham Potter this week.

Wilcox and Ashworth are thought to be planning to overhaul the “spine” of the United squad, with big earners Raphael Varane and Casemiro potentially just two of 21 players who could leave Old Trafford this summer. As a result, Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is seen as the “long-term answer” at Old Trafford and is therefore “top target” for United, with confidence over a potential £60-70m transfer being completed by the end of June.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong has been another heavily linked target. Recently, it has been claimed that the Red Devils are keen to trigger the player’s £35m release clause and were in concrete talks over a deal. Now, a new update has emerged.

According to reports from Germany, relayed by Sport Witness, Man Utd have ‘intensified contact’ to sign Frimpong, however, they aren’t the only side to have increased their efforts to land the full-back.

His £35m release clause is only active until the beginning of Euro 2024, though, so the Red Devils may have to make their move relatively quickly once the domestic season reaches its conclusion.

Frimpong, described as a "monster" in the final third by The United Stand's Beth Tucker, has gone from strength to strength with Leverkusen after joining from Celtic back in 2021, helping them to the Bundesliga title this season.

Jeremie Frimpong stats - 2023/24 Games 40 Goals 13 Assists 11 Minutes played 2,824 Yellow cards 7

He’s played a key role in their unbeaten campaign in all competitions so far under Xabi Alonso, mainly turning out as a right midfielder, and has earned praise from Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes, who said that the left-back is a "simply incredible footballer, technically great and very intelligent," before adding: "Part of the reason why we dominate games to the extent we do at the moment is to do with him reading situations very quickly and coming forward to create overloads."

Should Frimpong arrive at Old Trafford, he could come straight in as first choice ahead of the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, or provide a versatile option further forward, and it looks as if the Red Devils are working to get a potential early summer deal done.