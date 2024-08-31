After a successful summer of incomings, Manchester United still reportedly have one particular attacking star on their radar ahead of the winter transfer window in January.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils arguably had the perfect summer off the field. Erik ten Hag's side entered the window in need of additions all across the pitch, and months later, they can say they got exactly that. United first improved their backline and attacking options with Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, before adding a standout signing in the form of Matthijs de Ligt.

Then, ending with a bang, those at Old Trafford ended a summer-long saga by finally welcoming Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal reportedly worth £50.5m with add-ons.

Speaking to the club's official website, Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth welcomed the midfielder, saying: "Signing Manuel was another of our primary targets for this summer.

"He is among the very best ball-winning midfield players in the world and has an excellent record at both club and international level. His qualities, experience and passion will be a great complement to our strong group of midfielders.

"Manuel is a player we’ve watched closely, and we are excited to see the positive impact he will make on the pitch and in the dressing room as we continue to strive for success."

Ugarte's arrival could be a sign of things to come in the future, too. According to The Athletic, Manchester United still have Benjamin Sesko on their radar despite failing to complete a move for the RB Leipzig forward earlier in the window.

The Leipzig star was the subject of quite the saga at the start of the window, reportedly rejecting a move to Arsenal and watching on as United also failed with their own approach. One to keep an eye on when the January window swings open, Sesko could arrive to complete Manchester United's attack.

"Fantastic" Sesko would partner Hoijlund

Given that Zirkzee is more of a modern-day forward who is in between a No 9 and an attacking midfielder, Manchester United would be wise to welcome Sesko, as he could form a deadly partnership with Rasmus Hojlund. With two out-and-out goalscorers, United would be solving Ten Hag's attacking problem once and for all.

The 21-year-old has found himself at the centre of praise this year, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described Sesko's form as "fantastic" in April.

Those at Old Trafford will certainly be confident in INEOS's ability to get business done following an excellent summer of additions to hand Ten Hag a squad capable of returning to the Champions League this season.