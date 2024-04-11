One Manchester United transfer target is reportedly "ready" to make the step to a big club this summer after starring for his current side.

United set for big summer of business

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe in February has seen a much-needed reshuffle at board level, but there is still plenty of work to be done on the pitch. The Red Devils have endured a tricky season to date and are looking likely to be without Champions League football for next season, with Erik ten Hag's squad currently a massive 11 points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa in the Premier League, albeit with a game in hand on the Midlands outfit.

The summer promises to be one of change, and Ten Hag's own future is in doubt as well as plenty of players.

The likes of Christian Eriksen, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could all be put up for sale once more, while Sofyan Amrabat's loan deal is not expected to be made permanent.

Meanwhile, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Tom Heaton and Anthony Martial are all out of contract at the end of the season, and there has been no movement to extend deals for any of them, making it almost certain that the quartet will leave for free.

It means that there will be plenty to do. A fullback, central defender and a midfielder are on United's wishlist, alongside an alternative option to Rasmus Hojlund, who has struggled with form and fitness during various points of the season and has often been left ploughing a lonely furrow at the top of the pitch for the Red Devils.

Guirassy "ready" to step up to big club

That could come in the form of Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who could leave the German side this summer after refusing a new contract in January.

The Guinea forward has been one of the most deadly in the Bundesliga this season, grabbing 24 goals and sitting second in the race for the golden boot race only behind Harry Kane. His form and goals have helped fire Stuttgart into third in the German top flight, and they are closing in on Bavarian giants Bayern Munich amid Thomas Tuchel's wobble.

Perhaps most impressively, his 24 goals have come from an expected goals of just 17.2, an overperformance of nearly 7 goals.

Guirassy's xG overperformance vs Premier League Player xG Difference Serhou Guirassy +6.8 Heung-Min Son +5.7 Jarrod Bowen +5.3 Phil Foden +5 Diogo Jota +4.6 Chris Wood +4.2

At 28-years-old, he is something of a late bloomer but HITC report that, given his love of the Premier League, he is 'ready to make the move' to England's top flight should interested parties come knocking, with United named among those suitors.

He would be a cheap addition too, with the goalscoring phenomenon available for just £15m this summer thanks to a clause in his contract which will allow him to leave far below his transfermarkt value of £36m.

With plenty of holes in the squad to fill, and one expensive striker already on the books, United could pull off a steal by landing the Stuttgart man, and hand whoever is in charge at Old Trafford next season some much-needed firepower.