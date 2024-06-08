Despite Manchester United’s 2023/24 campaign being completely underwhelming, it’s impossible to deny the quality within the squad.

Two of the most influential players in the squad are without doubt Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, who often serve as the biggest threats.

Even if the former did have a difficult season - scoring just eight goals - he’s still extremely valuable, while the Portuguese ace would be described as priceless.

That said, there’s a current United academy graduate who’s worth even more than the brilliant aforementioned duo.

Alejandro Garnacho’s rise to success

Although Erik ten Hag has received plenty of backlash this season, one thing that the United faithful can’t fault him for is his management of the youth.

One of the players that he’s turned into a “superstar,” as dubbed by football creator Liam Canning, is Alejandro Garnacho - the former Atletico Madrid starlet rising to prominence in recent years after originally joining under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's watch back in 2020.

The Argentine fully announced himself during his second senior start for the Red Devils, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win away to Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Throughout the 2022/23 campaign, the winger went on to feature 19 times in the Premier League, with five of those being starts, boasting a return of three goals and two assists.

From that point on, he’s only gone from strength to strength, but what exactly is he worth?

Alejandro Garnacho’s market value in 2024

Last season, the 19-year-old truly cemented himself as one of the best up-and-coming talents in not just England, but the world.

As each game went by, Garnacho’s importance to the side increased, becoming a vital player by the last game against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

The Argentine opened the scoring with a goal that epitomises his mentality and approach: a never-give-up attitude and a relentless drive.

Garnacho ended the season with ten goals and five assists across all competitions, which is a relatively impressive return from 50 appearances.

Highest-Valued PL Teenagers Player Value Alejandro Garnacho £85m Rico Lewis £68m Evan Ferguson £68m Kobbie Mainoo £51m Facundo Buonanotte £43m Via CIES' Football Observatory

Nonetheless, as you can see, Garnacho is currently worth £85m, which makes him the joint-most valuable player at Old Trafford alongside Rasmus Hojlund.

This obviously means that he’s worth more than Rashford and Fernandes, who are both valued at £80m and £43m, respectively.

On top of that, the Golden Boy nominee is the most valuable teenager in the entire Premier League, beating the likes of Evan Ferguson and Rico Lewis.

The reason why Garnacho is worth so much is mainly down to his age, potential, output, and how valuable he is to Man United.

If he continues to progress on the same trajectory that he's already shown, then there's nothing stopping him from becoming a world-class player, and his value is only going to go in one direction if that's the case.

It’s no surprise to see that the versatile winger will be one of the key names that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will look to rebuild the Red Devils around, and it’s absolutely clear that United hit the jackpot on Garnacho.