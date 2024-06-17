Although the performance of the current Manchester United squad has been underwhelming, there’s no disputing the amount of talent in the squad.

There are even a couple of players who have the potential to join the likes of Jamal Musiala and Kylian Mbappe as world-class players one day.

The German has already lit up the European Championships with an outstanding display against Scotland - scoring a crunching strike in Munich - and the French captain will surely follow suit.

With the brilliance of the attacking duo in mind, let’s take a look at a Man United player who’s actually worth exactly the same.

Alejandro Garnacho’s rise to success

Although it’s often believed that Alejandro Garnacho progressed through the ranks within the United academy, the winger actually joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

The Argentine was always destined to become a superstar, and he showed his quality for the youth teams, notably guiding United to the FA Youth Cup.

Man Utd's FA Youth Cup winning team (2022) GK - Radek Vitek RB - Marc Jurado CB - Sam Murray CB - Louis Jackson LB - Rhys Bennett CM - Kobbie Mainoo CM - Dan Gore RM - Sam Mather CAM - Isak Hansen LW - Alejandro Garnacho ST - Charlie McNeil

During the 2022/23 season, Garnacho slowly worked his way into the first-team setup under the supervision of Erik ten Hag towards the end of 2022.

His first major involvement was scoring the winning goal in the Europa League against Real Sociedad, latching onto a Cristiano Ronaldo through ball and finishing with confidence.

He’d go on to score a last-minute winner against Fulham a week later, and over his 19 Premier League appearances, he scored a further two goals and registered two assists.

Alejandro Garnacho’s transfer value in 2024

Today, Garnacho is widely regarded as one of the most promising talents in Europe after an impressive second campaign in the United first-team setup.

However, the 19-year-old had to work his way into the team, and once he did, there was no replacing him, as Garnacho started 30 times in the Premier League.

Over these matches, the tricky winger scored seven times and supplied four assists, as well as winning two penalties, both of which occurred in the same game versus Everton.

Just like Musiala and Mbappe, the number 17 also proved that he had what it takes to step up on the big occasion, scoring the opener in the FA Cup final.

Selected Players Worth the Same as Garnacho Player Value Alejandro Garnacho £85m Kylian Mbappe £85m Jamal Musiala £85m Xavi Simons £85m Florian Wirtz £85m Via CIES' Football Observatory

Nonetheless, Garnacho’s meteoric rise to the very top has seen his value follow a similar trajectory, to the point where he’s now worth as much as £85m.

This makes him the joint-highest valued player in the entire United team alongside Rasmus Hojlund, while also being worth two times more than skipper Bruno Fernandes.

However, it’s not just at Old Trafford where he’s worth a similar amount to quality, as he is also worth the exact same as Mbappe and Musiala.

For further context as to just how talented he is, he’s also the second-most valuable teenager in Europe, only behind Lamine Yamal, who stole the show for Spain in the European Championships this week.

There’s no hiding that Garnacho is a “sensational” talent, as dubbed by football creator Liam Canning, who has the world at his feet, and what’s even more crazy is the fact that he still has so much potential.

Next season, his role within the side will continue to increase, and it’s no surprise to see that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will look to make him one of the key players in his United rebuild.