And so, there it is, the end of the transfer window, with Manchester United closing the curtain on this summer with the belated addition of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguayan destroyer - who only joined the Ligue 1 outfit last summer - has signed on the dotted line to provide competition and cover for the ageing Casemiro in the holding role, with the powers that be, perhaps wisely, putting paid to any notion of a return for FA Cup final hero, Sofyan Amrabat.

There will always be a sense among supporters that more is needed - hey, a few may have even talked themselves into wanting Raheem Sterling (naming no names) - but on the face of it, it has been a relatively smooth summer for the Red Devils, with the spine of the side having been significantly strengthened.

For once, the Old Trafford side resisted the temptation to splash out on the big names, instead turning to young and hungry talents, as well as those with something of a point to prove - namely ex-Bayern Munich and Juventus man, Matthijs de Ligt.

That approach has been rather refreshing to witness, as too has been the ruthless nature of the outgoings, with Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho arguably the two most high-profile exits of the window.

Man Utd's deadline day exits

The summer began with the likes of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial departing at the end of their contracts and subsequently ended with two further noteworthy departures, in the form of Sancho and McTominay.

For the former, a move away appeared inevitable following his public dispute with Erik ten Hag last season, with any notion of reconciliation having been squashed by the Englishman's absence from the matchday squad for the first two Premier League games of the campaign.

Now the latest attacking talent attempting to be a success at Chelsea, the 24-year-old departs with few fond memories of life at Old Trafford, having registered just 18 goals and assists in 83 games in all competitions - a grim return for a £73m signing.

Few tears will have been shed over the winger's Stamford Bridge switch, but even the most stoney-faced supporter may have suffered a twitch of the eye at McTominay's departure, with the lifelong United man set for an exciting new challenge in Italy.

Yes, the 27-year-old had his limitations - previously dubbed "not good enough" by club legend Roy Keane - but boy was he effective, notably finishing last season with career-best figures of ten goals in all competitions.

There would certainly have been wisdom in keeping him around, but having had a year left on his contract, a £25m offer from Napoli proved too good to turn down, with United also set to rake in roughly a similar figure (£20-£25m) for Sancho's initial loan switch to west London.

Two calculated and shrewd sales - not words that have often been associated with the club in recent times - the new regime put sentiment aside to pull off those late deals, with focus now turning to those remaining at the club who will be attempting to kick on this season.

Among those who will again be crucial to Ten Hag's plans is the ever-improving presence of Diogo Dalot.

Diogo Dalot's market value in 2024

When discussing the best transfers at United in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, the obvious port of call is Bruno Fernandes, with the Portuguese playmaker having been the shining light in a largely turbulent time for the club, after chalking up 79 goals and 67 assists in 236 games in all competitions to date.

And yet, whisper it quietly, but should Fernandes' compatriot also now come into that conversation, with the versatile full-back having arguably been the club's standout figure last term - even claiming the Players' Player of the Year award.

It took time for the former Porto man to get going in English football, having been sent on loan to AC Milan under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020, yet under new management, the defender now looks like an "elite-level" talent, as described by Statman Dave.

There still remain shaky moments, including his reckless foul against Chelsea in the 4-3 collapse last season, but on the whole the 25-year-old is looking more and more like an astute capture, having cost just £19m back in 2018.

Dalot's 2023/24 PL season in numbers 36 games (35 starts) 2 goals 3 assists 5 'big chances' created 1.1 key passes* 84% pass accuracy* 3.3 tackles & interceptions* 5.4 balls recovered* 2.7 clearances* 0.6x dribbled past* 0.9 successful dribbles* 57% total duels won 11.2x possession lost Stats via Sofascore

Dubbed the "best full-back in Europe" in his age group by Jose Mourinho at the time of his arrival, the £85k-per-week star is now a nailed-on pick in the starting lineup, with his importance notably bolstered by his ability to slot in at left-back.

That importance is reflected in his rising value, with Transfermarkt calculating that he is now worth around €35m (£29m), placing him ahead of both Sancho and McTominay, in relation to their touted transfer fees.

Perhaps, that figure should be even higher, although unless the club are looking to sell any time soon - which seems unlikely - an asking price or price tag matters not.

What that rise in value does indicate, however, is that Dalot can be considered one of the rare success stories of United's recruitment in recent times, with the right-back an example of just how patience and persistence can pay off.

So often forced to play second fiddle to Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the early years - having made just 36 appearances under Solskjaer - the 22-cap international has taken his chance, and then some, under Ten Hag's watch.

Long may it continue.