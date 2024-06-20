Bruno Fernandes is the heartbeat of Manchester United, the catalyst for almost everything positive in the final third.

However, last season proved that he simply can’t do it all on his own, with attacking reinforcements viewed as a priority this summer.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see that the Red Devils have been linked with Joshua Zirkzee recently, who can not only score but also create, as shown by his 11 goals and four assists in Serie A.

The Dutchman’s arrival would strengthen the squad massively and even increase its value, but there’s a current United star who’s become worth even more than the aforementioned duo.

Diogo Dalot’s revival under Erik ten Hag

Since the appointment of Erik ten Hag, Diogo Dalot has developed into an incredibly important player in the squad.

Prior to the arrival of the Dutchman, the Portuguese full-back wasn’t exactly a staple in the United first eleven, making just 32 Premier League starts following his £19m arrival in 2018.

However, during the 2022/23 season, Dalot featured rather heavily, making 24 league starts while operating at both right back and left back.

Over these starts, the defender showcased defensive security and an attacking threat, picking up nine clean sheets and registering two goal contributions.

But his development last season has truly cemented himself as one of the first names on the team sheet for the 2024/25 campaign.

Diogo Dalot’s transfer value in 2024

Although the 25-year-old didn’t start on the opening weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers, he quickly worked his way into Ten Hag’s best side.

Amongst the chaos of the defensive injury crisis, there was one reliable player in the backline, and that was Dalot, which made him truly priceless.

Across the campaign, the versatile defender started 35 Premier League games, and towards the end of the season, he played out of position to help ease United’s left-back woes.

There’s no better reflection as to how important he was than the fact that he picked up the Players’ Player of the Season award, with his contribution being recognised, but what is Dalot worth after such an impressive 12 months?

Man Utd's Most Valuable Players Player Value 1. Alejandro Garnacho £84m 1= Rasmus Hojlund £84m 2. Marcus Rashford £68m 3. Diogo Dalot £51m 4. Kobbie Mainoo £51m Via CIES’ Football Observatory

As you can see, Dalot is now estimated to be worth around £51m by CIES’ Football Observatory, with his performances seeing his value skyrocket.

The former Porto ace is now one of the most valuable players at the Red Devils, with only Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Hojlund estimated to be worth more.

This means that he’s even worth more than the Portuguese Magnifico, Fernandes, £43m, who ended the campaign as United’s highest scorer and assister in the English top flight.

Furthermore, Dalot is also valued even more than Zirkzee, who reportedly has a £34m release clause in his current contract at Bologna.

Considering United have had plenty of misses in the transfer market over the years, signing Dalot for just £19m will go down as one of the club’s best deals over the past decade.

If he continues to perform for Man United and for his country, Portugal, at the European Championships, then it’s fair to predict that his value is only going to go in one direction.

Therefore, it’s clear that Man United truly hit the jackpot on their “phenomenal” superstar, as dubbed by football creator Liam Canning, and he will without doubt be one of the key players in the new era of the Red Devils.