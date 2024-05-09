There hasn't been much to cheer about for Manchester United fans this season, as their Premier League, Champions League, and League Cup campaigns have all gone disastrously.

Erik ten Hag still has an FA Cup Final to look forward to and a chance to end his second year at Old Trafford with a second trophy, but with Manchester City being the opponent, that seems like a bit of a pipe dream at present.

That said, there are some things that fans can cling to, one of which is the development of Alejandro Garnacho, his impressive performance, and his ballooning value.

Alejandro Garnacho's rise

Garnacho was born and raised in Madrid, Spain, where he participated in Getafe and Atlético Madrid's youth systems. At just 16 years old, he joined United in September 2020 and signed his first professional contract with the club in July of the following year.

The talented winger made his first couple of appearances for the first team off the bench in the 2021/22 season but made his full first-team debut against FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League the following season - a game the club won 3-0.

Alejandro Garnacho's full Man Utd debut Man Utd 3:0 FC Sheriff Tiraspol - October 2022 GK - David de Gea RB - Diogo Dalot CB - Victor Lindelof CB - Lisandro Martínez LB - Tyrell Malacia CM - Christian Eriksen CM - Casemiro RM - Antony CAM - Bruno Fernandes LM - Alejandro Garnacho ST - Cristiano Ronaldo All Data via Transfermarkt

By the end of last season, the dynamic attacker had five goals and four assists in 34 appearances and had firmly established himself as one of the most exciting young talents around.

The club clearly recognized this, as they quickly agreed to a brand-new contract that runs until June 2028.

Alejandro Garnacho's Man Utd record Appearances 82 Goals 14 Assists 9 Goal Involvements per Match 0.28 All Stats via Transfermarkt

This season has seen the five-capped Argentinian pick up where he left off, as with three league games and the final to go, he has racked up nine goals and five assists in 46 appearances.

This impressive form from a player so young has understandably impacted his valuation, and as of today, he is worth more than one of the most talked-about wingers in England.

Alejandro Garnacho's valuation in 2024

According to the CIES Football Observatory, the 19-year-old "game-changer", as described by journalist Samuel Luckhurst, is now worth a staggering €100m, which converts to around £86m and makes him the joint most valuable player at Manchester United alongside Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund, which is probably music to the ears of the Glazers.

Manchester United's most valuable forwards Place Player Value 1 Marcus Rashford €100m (£86m) 1 Rasmus Hojlund €100m (£86m) 1 Alejandro Garnacho €100m (£86m) 2 Antony €60m (£52m) 3 Anthony Martial €15m (£13m) 3 Amad Diallo €15m (£13m) All Valuations via the CIES Football Observatory

This recent valuation means he's considered to be worth more than the incredibly talented Michael Olise, who just put in a brilliant performance against the Red Devils earlier this week and has been consistently linked with the club in recent months.

These reports claim that the Frenchman is valued at and has a release clause worth around £60m, which seems entirely reasonable for a player who has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 17 games this season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe certainly has a lot on his plate to turn United back into the relentless winning machine of old, but with a youngster like Garnacho in the side, he has something to be happy about, and if he can, he really should think about signing Olise as his valuation won't be that low forever. Just imagine the pair together in United red. It's a salivating thought.