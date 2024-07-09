The transfer window has been open for over three weeks now, and while there have been plenty of murmurings, Manchester United are yet to make a signing.

The Red Devils have given manager Erik ten Hag a new deal, though, and while no players have come through the door, they have been linked to plenty, such as Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and, most recently, Joshua Zirkzee.

The Bologna star seems to be the hot name regarding United at the moment, and based on recent reports, he could become the club's first signing very soon.

The latest on Joshua Zirkzee to Man Utd

According to a recent report from The Guardian, the deal to sign Zirkzee is all but wrapped up, except for one key aspect: the payment.

The publication has claimed that United are deliberating on whether to pay his €40m release clause, which would be about £34m, or to make a higher offer that would then allow them to pay in instalments, thus making it easier to pursue other targets this summer.

Whatever route the Red Devils opt to take, they'll be getting a quality striker who looks to have the potential to get even better under the right management.

Last season, the 23-year-old scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 37 appearances for Thiago Motta's former side, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.94 games.

Moreover, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the Dutchman sits in the top 11% of forwards for successful take-ons, suggesting he's more than just a poacher or fox in the box.

There is always an element of risk in signing younger players from another league, but for around £34m, Zirkzee looks like value for money, although he's worth considerably less than United's current number-one striker.

Rasmus Hojlund's valuation in 2024

The star striker in question is none other than Rasmus Hojlund, who, at just 21 years old, will be two years the Dutchman's junior when this transfer eventually goes through, but you wouldn't have guessed that from his valuation.

According to the CIES Football Observatory, the Danish international is worth up to a staggering €130m, which converts to around £110m, which is a whopping £76m more than the fee Zirkzee could cost United and £38m more than he cost the club last summer.

Now, this is an extraordinary price tag for any player, let alone one who's enjoyed both positive and negative spells in the Premier League over the last year, but there are reasons for it.

Hojlund's senior club record Club Manchester United Atalanta Sturm Graz FC Copenhagen Appearances 43 34 21 32 Goals 16 10 12 5 Assists 2 4 4 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.41 0.41 0.76 0.15 All Stats via Transfermarkt

First, while he didn't set the world alight in 2023/24, the "exceptional talent", as dubbed by teammate Harry Maguire, did enjoy a relatively successful first season in England, racking up 16 goals and two assists in 43 appearances, which equates to a goal involvement on average every 2.38 games for a highly dysfunctional United side that recorded their worst season for over 30 years.

Moreover, in the campaign prior, he scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances for Sturm Graz and Atalanta, and in 18 senior caps, he has found the back of the net on seven occasions and provided one assist to boot, so he's an effective goalscorer when given the chance.

The second reason his valuation is so high is likely because his £85k-per-week contract is set to run for another five years, so there is no pressure on United to sell the 21-year-old or consider renewing his deal.

Ultimately, Zirkzee looks like he will be a great addition to Ten Hag's side, but the club should remember that in Hojluind, they have an incredibly valuable young striker as well.