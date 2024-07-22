Manchester United are certainly pushing ahead in the transfer market to add a number of new gems to their ever-growing squad, with one bumper deal nearing its completion imminently.

The Red Devils are reportedly close to tying up a deal for Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte to join Erik Ten Hag's camp this summer, bolstering their central midfield spots subsequently.

The current Paris St. Germain man could end up partnering Kobbie Mainoo this coming season, therefore, with the now fully fledged England international eager to kick on at Old Trafford even more, after a stunning breakout campaign saw the teenager score in the FA Cup final.

Kobbie Mainoo's breakout season at Man United

There was plenty of hype surrounding Mainoo's name in Man United quarters when he was advancing up the youth ranks, with the slick 19-year-old midfielder accumulating 56 appearances for the U18s and U21s before being given his first real senior break.

Mainoo has now picked up 35 first-team appearances, with mostly all of those coming under the watchful guidance of Ten Hag, with five goals and one assist managed along the way.

Away from his general attacking output for his boyhood club, Mainoo's energy and tenacity for an often forlorn-looking Red Devils outfit when things have been stacked against them has also definitely made him a firm fan's favourite for those with connections to the red side of Manchester.

From his 24 top-flight games last campaign, the teenager made an average of four ball recoveries per clash, on top of winning five total duels on average, with this constant energy in the tank also helping England out in Germany this summer.

His best match during England's adventure out in Germany would arguably come against the Netherlands when glancing at his match numbers on the night, with the Man United youth product winning 100% of his duels against Ronald Koeman's nation, on top of completing one key pass when venturing forward.

Mainoo vs Ugarte transfer value

There's no doubt that the future is looking very bright for the Man United number 37 currently if he keeps this up and he could shine even more when paired up with a potential new teammate next to him in the form of Ugarte.

Yet, as much as Ugarte could arrive with a high price tag above his head, Mainoo is worth more than the PSG gem, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

Indeed, Mainoo's value in the midst of his explosion onto the senior scene now stands at £62m, which is £4m more than what the French titans are now reportedly demanding Man United cough up for Ugarte.

That is the case despite the South American midfielder having more experience on his side over the exciting 19-year-old, accumulating 200 senior matches across his career to date, all whilst only being four years older than the Red Devils teen.

Ugarte vs Mainoo in 23/24 Stat (* = per 90 mins) Ugarte Mainoo Games played 25 24 Goals scored 0 3 Assists 2 1 Touches* 67.6 49.0 Accurate passes* 48.5 (91%) 31.1 (87%) Interceptions* 1.6 0.9 Tackles* 3.9 2.0 Ball recoveries* 7.2 4.0 Total duels won* 6.4 5.0 Stats by Sofascore

Ugarte actually betters Mainoo in a number of areas when glancing at their respective games above too, with the Uruguayan target far more defensively sound than his exuberant counterpart, with his value potentially rising if he is a success in England soon.

The world will be expected of the 19-year-old this season to come regardless of the amount of incomings through the door, as the "fabulous" star - as he was labelled by his ex-Three Lions boss in Gareth Southgate - strives to improve even more as the years go on.

He could well find he learns more about himself partnered next to Ugarte, as another thrilling Premier League season now comes into view.

Irrespective of who he plays alongside in 2024/25, United have certainly struck gold with their academy graduate.