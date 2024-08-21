Manchester United’s season began with three points last Friday after they ran out 1-0 winners over Fulham. The Red Devils had some good periods of the game, although the Cottagers had more than their fair share of chances, which they failed to take. It took a debut goal from Joshua Zirkzee to seal all three points, but Erik ten Hag’s side got there in the end.

One area United seem determined to improve this summer is the midfield. It has been a summer in which the Red Devils have drastically overhauled their defence, making three signings, and adding Zirkzee to strengthen up front, but so far the midfield remains untouched.

There has been plenty of rumoured changes in the middle of the park for the Red Devils, with Christian Eriksen and Casemiro linked with a move away, although transfers for the pair have yet to materialise at this stage. Sofyan Amarbat’s loan from Fiorentina also expired at the end of last season, and they are yet to move back in for him.

Ten Hag’s side have been heavily linked with a move for Manuel Ugarte all summer, and although it has taken a while, there seems to be a fair amount of optimism that it will get done. However, there is another midfield deal that now seems incredibly unlikely.

Sander Berge’s proposed summer transfer

The player in question here is Burnley and Norwegian international midfielder Sander Berge. The 26-year-old has been touted for a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, but that deal now seems in jeopardy and it appears as though he could join Fulham instead.

On Monday evening, it was reported by The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell that a bid from the West London outfit for the Norway international had been accepted by Scott Parker’s Burnley. The Clarets are believed to have accepted a deal worth £20m with £5m of add-ons.

The 26-year-old was viewed as an alternative to Ugarte this summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to GiveMeSport that the Red Devils spoke to the player’s entourage to try and sound out a potential deal.

During the 2023/24 season, Berge was a crucial player for the Clarets, although could not help them survive immediate relegation from the Premier League. He played 37 times for Burnley in the top flight, and whilst he impressed in the middle of the park, was not able to help his side stay in the Premier League.

As per the Daily Mail, the Red Devils had a bid rejected for the Norway international, although it did not match Fulham’s valuation. In order to afford a deal for a midfielder, they may well have to sell players this summer, and one man who could depart the club is academy graduate Scott McTomimay.

McTominay’s value in 2024

27-year-old midfielder McTominay has been heavily rumoured to leave Old Trafford this summer, after an impressive campaign in 2023/24. He was a key source of goals for Ten Hag last term, and enjoyed his best goalscoring season in the Premier League, scoring seven times.

McTominay goalscoring record by PL season Season Games Goals 2016/17 2 0 2017/18 13 0 2018/19 16 2 2019/20 27 4 2020/21 32 4 2021/22 30 1 2022/23 24 1 2023/24 32 7 2024/25 1 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

The Scotland international is a master at crashing the box late, getting onto crosses and firing home from close range. He offers a unique profile to United’s squad and was described as an “absolute monster” by football analyst H over on X.

He often dug Ten Hag and his side out of a hole. Out of those seven top-flight goals, one was an equaliser, one was a winner and on two occasions the Scot scored a brace, getting both the equaliser and winner, as per Transfermarkt. He was hugely effective.

However, with United needing to sell players over the summer to raise funds for a midfielder, he could be on the chopping block before the deadline on the 30th of August. McTominay is certainly of interest to a couple of clubs across Europe.

One of those was, ironically Fulham, who have since moved on to signing Berge, and Italian side Napoli, now managed by Antonio Conte. Indeed, interested clubs will have to meet United’s £30m valuation if they want to sign him, money they can then go and invest into a deal for Ugarte.

That would give the Old Trafford club pure profit, given he is an academy graduate for whom the paid nothing - with that £30m price tag also ahead of the initial £20m fee that Fulham are set to dish out on Berge.

The Red Devils missed the boat on signing Berge this summer, but the opportunity to bring Ugarte to the club remains, and selling McTominay on could be a huge turning point, as Ten Hag looks to reshape the midfield and push his side further up the table.