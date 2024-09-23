While the big two tussled on Sunday evening, Manchester United couldn't be further from a title challenge, with Erik ten Hag's side already six points off the summit after only five Premier League games of the new campaign.

After the lows of losing to Liverpool, however, things have begun to pick up in recent weeks, with Saturday's stalemate away to Crystal Palace seeing United record a third successive clean sheet.

Having notably struck the crossbar twice in what was a dominant first-half showing, the visitors should well have walked away with a win from Selhurst Park, with positive signs emerging in that opening 45, in particular.

That controlled performance was in stark contrast to the chaos of last season, with the influx of Ten Hag's former Ajax assets, in particular, perhaps set to allow the Dutchman to finally implement his desired style of play.

Among the star performers on the day was one of those familiar faces that the 54-year-old has acquired in recent times, marking himself out as arguably the best of the bench with regard to Ten Hag's recruitment to date.

Ten Hag's best signings at Man Utd

When reeling off those who have thrived under Ten Hag's watch since arriving at Old Trafford, it's not exactly a long list, with it having been a real mixed bag of incomings thus far.

That said, there have been a few notable success stories, with Lisandro Martinez certainly among them, the Argentine warrior previously described as one of the club's "best signings"in years by Patrice Evra.

At £56.7m, however, the 26-year-old wasn't exactly a bargain buy, while his struggles with injury in recent seasons represent a small black mark next to his name.

Elsewhere, the purchase of centre-back partner Matthijs de Ligt already looks to be an astute capture, with the towering Dutchman notably scoring in the 3-0 win over Southampton, while another former Ajax man - Andre Onana - has seemingly shaken off his early woes, having produced a big double save at the weekend, after previously saving a penalty against the Saints.

Nods must also be given to last season's top scorer Rasmus Hojlund - despite his own injury issues and £64m price tag - as well as veteran free agent Jonny Evans, although the pick of the bunch may well be that of new man, Noussair Mazraoui, even if it is still early days.

Mazraoui's market value in 2024

It might be crazy to give such an accolade to a player who has only made six appearances for the club so far, but the Moroccan machine has taken to life in the Premier League with relative ease, following his arrival from Bayern Munich.

In truth, it was a deal of little fanfare, with United splashing out just below £13m to sign the 26-year-old as a replacement for the departing Aaron Wan-Bissaka at full-back.

An attractive target due to his prior work with Ten Hag in Amsterdam - as well as his versatility to feature on either flank - Mazraoui was perhaps expected to be an able squad player this season, although his status already looks enhanced thus far.

As journalist Liam Canning has stated, the 29-cap international looks to be an "absolute bargain", while the Stretford Paddock's Ronaldo Brown has even gone as far as to suggest that he "has a shout at being the best player at United" already.

How Mazraoui compares to Europe's top full-backs Metric (per 90) Rank Assists Top 8% Passes attempted Top 12% Pass completion Top 4% Progressive passes Top 5% Progressive carries Top 45% Successful take-ons Top 25% Touches in attacking box Top 18% Tackles Top 16% Interceptions Top 11% Aerial duels won Top 13% Figures via FBref

Hyperbole or not, the silky smooth defender has started in fine fashion, with his early displays - coupled with the 'bargain' nature of his transfer fee - ensuring he does certainly warrant the tag of being Ten Hag's best value for money signing.

That is also rubberstamped by the fact that just a matter of months into his time in Manchester, the in-form ace is now said to be worth around £26, as per Transfermarkt, thus marking a rise of 100% in relation to his £13m transfer fee.

On the early evidence, United's new number three will only see that value soar in the coming months and years, with the club having pulled off a rare steal by getting him in the door on the cheap.

In an era of costly, high-profile signings who have flattered to deceive, Mazraoui could well represent the reverse.