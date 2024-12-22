Manchester United have now submitted a bid for a midfielder, with Ruben Amorim keen to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

Man Utd and Amorim identify transfer targets

Amorim has now personally requested three signings in the January transfer window, namely Victor Osimhen, Ronald Araujo and Tyler Dibling, with the manager eager to reinforce his squad in a number of different positions.

Not only that, but the Red Devils are also looking at signing a new midfielder, with Norwegian midfielder Sverre Nypan believed to be of interest, having been chasing him for a number of years.

A deal would be on the relatively cheap side, as Rosenborg may sanction his departure for a fee of just £10m, which could make him an attractive proposition for United amid significant financial losses.

However, there are signs that Man Utd may be willing to spend big to reshape their squad this winter, as reports from Spain detail that an initial Man Utd bid has been made for Ederson dos Santos of Serie A side Atalanta.

Amorim is said to consider Ederson a key piece of the jigsaw when it comes to strengthening his midfield, and the Red Devils are willing to spend big to win the race for his signature, amid interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

United have hinted they may be willing to increase their initial offer, with €70m (£58m) and a swap deal involving a player being considered as part of the deal, indicating how determined they are to get a deal over the line.

The midfielder is now a priority target for Amorim, so it will be interesting to see how the situation develops as we approach the beginning of the January transfer window.

Ederson impressing for Atalanta

It is no wonder the Red Devils are prioritising the signing of the Atalanta star, given how impressive he has been this season, averaging a match rating of 7.0, placing him among the highest-performing players in the squad.

The Brazilian has been playing at this level for some time now, having received high praise from the media for the part he played in Atalanta's Europa League triumph last season:

Casemiro is now in the latter stages of his career, and both Mason Mount and Manuel Ugarte's careers at Old Trafford are yet to take off, so it is clear that Amorim may need to strengthen in the middle of the park either this winter or in the summer.

As such, Ederson could be a fantastic signing, so it is exciting that United are now taking concrete steps to get a deal done.