Manchester United will be hoping their 2024/25 season can start the same way that their previous campaign in 2023/24 ended. The Red Devils had a bleak time of things last season, yet still managed to end the season with some silverware and finish on a positive note.

The FA Cup triumph on the final day of last season was a vital moment in Erik ten Hag’s reign as manager at Old Trafford, and not only because it was silverware for the club. His job was greatly under threat, but thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, he will keep his job as manager next season.

United have already begun to put plans in motion for next season. Their first pre-season game takes place on Monday, against Rosenborg in Norway. Ten Hag has also brought in new coaching staff, namely former Go Ahead Eagles manager Rene Hake and legendary United striker Ruud van Nisetelrooy.

They have already confirmed their first signing of the summer, Joshua Zirkzee, and deals for centre-backs Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro are underway. However, they are also thought to be in talks for one player who impressed at Euro 2024.

Man Utd target Turkish left-back

The player in question here is Fenerbahce and Turkey left-back Ferdi Kadioglu, who was one of his nation’s standout players at the European Championships. That has led the defender to be linked with a whole host if moves away this summer, with clubs across Europe interested.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah via Sport Witness, United have made their first offer to sign the player and are now thought to be leading the race to secure his signature

However, United are not thought to be the only side who are interested in signing Kadioglu this summer. German giants Borussia Dortmund have also been heavily linked with the 24-year-old. However, reports broke last week that suggest the player will be too expensive for Dortmund, meaning United could have a clear run at signing him.

In terms of price, Fenerbahce are thought to want £30m to sell Kadioglu. That said, United are yet to match that price and have instead made a bid of slightly less. The Red Devils are thought to have lowballed their offer which is around £21.4m.

How Kadioglu compares to Luke Shaw

The exciting left-back shone at Euro 2024, as Turkey managed to reach the quarter-final, where they were eventually knocked out by the Netherlands. Kadioglu played every minute of Turkey’s impressive campaign.

His performances at the European Championships led European football expert Zach Lowy to describe him as "formidable", with analyst Ben Mattinson further hailing his press resistance and ball-carrying. Interestingly, this is a trait that United’s first-choice left-back, Luke Shaw, also has in his locker. The Englishman is famed for his technical ability and the way he carries the ball.

Last season, as per FBref, the Fenerbahce defender averaged an impressive 5.19 progressive carries per 90 minutes, and 3.98 carries into the final third each game. Both of these ranked him in the top 1% for full-backs in leagues similar to the Turkish top flight.

Comparatively, in 2022/23, when Shaw played a full season injury-free, the 29-year-old averaged just 1.87 progressive carries and 1.55 carries into the final third, as per FBref, considerably less than the Turkey international.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Kadioglu vs Shaw dribbling stats Stat (per 90) Kadioglu 2023/24 Shaw 2022/23 Progressive carries 5.19 1.87 Final third carries 3.98 1.55 Penalty box carries 0.52 0.11 Take-ons attempted 2.77 1.38 Take-ons completed 2.08 0.49 Stats from FBref

Whilst Shaw’s creative passing stats are much higher, Kadioglu still edges it. The Turkey left-back averages 1.38 key passes each game and an impressive 2.6 passes into the penalty box, which ranks him in the top 1%.

In comparison, Shaw averaged 1.20 key passes and 0.99 passes into the penalty area. However, his exploits in 2022/23 did see him play an average of 5.96 final third passes, placing him in the top 8%, whereas Kadiolgu averaged just 4.33 last season.

In terms of their defensive numbers, Kadioglu, once again, edges it. He averages 4.5 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 6% of full-backs, and 7.44 ball recoveries per game, ranking him in the top 2%. In contrast, Shaw averaged 3.21 tackles and interceptions and 6.67 ball recoveries each game, the latter of which ranked him in the top 9%.

For a fee of around £30m, signing Kadioglu would be a great piece of business for United. Given Shaw’s injury issues in recent seasons, the Turkey international would be able to rotate with United’s number 23 and ensure he can manage his minutes, meaning he is getting lots of game time. It would be a smart and forward-thinking transfer for the Red Devils.