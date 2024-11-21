Manchester United have submitted a new offer worth more than £55 million to sign “one of the best” defenders for Ruben Amorim, according to a recent report.

The Red Devils are just a few days away from getting the Amorim era underway, but since his appointment was made official a couple of weeks ago, it seems behind-the-scenes work was getting underway ahead of the January transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news

United are heading into the January window under a strict budget, as finances appear tight due to their heavy spending during the summer. Therefore, it is unclear what the Premier League side will be able to do once the window opens in the New Year.

If money is available for Amorim, it could be a busy month, as United have been linked with several players in recent weeks. The Red Devils remain interested in signing Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton. United chased the centre-back during the summer, seeing several bids rejected, and despite the change of manager, he remains a top target for the Premier League side.

As well as Branthwaite, United are also interested in a deal for Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro. The right-back is known to Amorim, as the pair worked together at Sporting Lisbon, and now the Portuguese is said to be pushing United to bring him to Old Trafford. However, Porro is not the only right-back/wing-back the club are looking at, as they have now made a bid for another player who is performing well in that position.

Man Utd submit £55m+ offer to sign new wing-back for Amorim

According to El Nacional, relayed by TEAMtalk, Manchester United have made an improved offer to sign Jules Kounde from Barcelona after failing with a bid in the summer. The France international has been with the Spanish giants since July 2022 and has been a regular for both club and country since then.

Kounde, who was called “one of the best defenders in the world” by Xavi, has started 15 of the 17 games he has played for Barcelona so far this season. The 26-year-old has a great ability to get up and down the right-hand side and do his job both defensively and attacking, as shown by him scoring one goal and collecting four assists in all competitions so far this season.

Kounde has impressed that much; he is now on the radar of United. This report states that the Red Devils are keen to sign a new right-sided defender, as Amorim sees Kounde, who United were linked with during the summer, as an ideal option to play as a right wing-back. United have now made an improved offer for the defender worth €68 million (£56.7m) in the hope it will be accepted by Barcelona.

Jules Kounde's 2024/25 La Liga stats Apps 13 Starts 11 Minutes per game 78 Goals 1 Assists 1 Big chances created 2 Clean sheets 3 Interceptions per game 0.4 Tackles per game 2.0 Dribbled past per game 0.6 Clearances per game 1.8

However, the Spanish side have knocked back this offer from Amorim’s side, as Kounde is considered a “fundamental pillar” in Hansi Flick’s squad. Barcelona have reportedly told United and Amorim that the only way they get Kounde to Old Trafford is by paying his full release clause, which stands at €1 billion.