Manchester United have now tabled a new offer for one of their summer transfer targets, according to an update from journalist Christian Falk.

Man Utd chasing Ugarte & others

This has been an exciting summer at Old Trafford so far, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe making his presence felt by bringing in Dan Ashworth as sporting director and signing Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro.

Another strong rumoured target for United is Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte as the club look to bring in a younger alternative to Casemiro, who may potentially still have something to offer, but looked a long way past his best last season.

Ugarte is far from the only transfer target for Ratcliffe and INEOS, with Dani Olmo a player who United are believed to be pushing to sign. The attacking midfielder excelled for Spain at Euro 2024 while registering five goal contributions (three goals and two assists), and his good form could earn him a move to a huge club this summer.

It also looks as though United are looking towards the future, with some reports suggesting that they are looking to snap up highly rated Arsenal attacker Chido Obi Martin.

Man Utd table new offer for "leader"

According to Falk on X, Manchester United have made a new €35m (£29.4m) offer for Matthijs de Ligt, but Bayern Munich are still demanding far more for the centre-back:

This is clearly a development in the De Ligt saga, with the Dutchman having previously held talks with Erik ten Hag, but frustratingly from a United perspective, it doesn't look as though Bayern are going to budge in their valuation of the player.

While Yoro has already been brought in from Lille, it is encouraging to see that the Red Devils want more centre-back reinforcements, following lots of issues there of late, whether it be through injuries or players no longer playing at their best. Only Lisandro Martinez has represented a genuinely strong option in the past year or two, but even he has had his fitness issues.

If United could snap up De Ligt on top of Yoro, it could be the latest statement signing by Ratcliffe, with the Dutchman considered a generational defensive talent as a youngster, as well as being hailed by Didi Hamann, who said:

"It comes as a surprise that Bayern would let De Ligt go and I'm not surprised that somebody is happy to pay that fee. He's been brilliant and what I like about him, he's a leader."

It is easy to forget that the £259,000-a-week De Ligt is still only 24, and while he hasn't necessarily become the world star many expected by now, there could still be so much more to come from him.