Manchester United are in the middle of a 'very complicated' situation regarding a potential takeover of the club but 'things are happening' at Old Trafford with regard to the process, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest takeover news at Manchester United?

According to The Guardian, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is 'increasingly uncertain' that the Glazers plan to sell Manchester United despite the club being up for auction since last November.

The report states that the Qatari businessman, who is heading up the Nine Two Foundation's bid to take control of the Premier League giants, has yet to hear back from the Glazer family concerning his fifth bid for control of the Red Devils, which is said to stand at around £6 billion.

Sheikh Jassim's main bidding rival, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm INEOS, are also still in the running to take over Manchester United and Ratcliffe has given an update on their bid to stump the Qatari businessman in a recent interview cited by The Manchester Evening News.

Ratcliffe spoke about the process in a book launch at Knightsbridge, stating: "We obviously can't say too much because we've signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and we respect that but there's still a process and we're in the process. "We have a good offer – we've met the Glazers a couple of times and we had a good conversation but at the end of the day it's their decision ... we would still very much like to do it. I also believe we would do a good job and do it for the right reasons. We keep very focused on it."

As per The Daily Mail, Ratcliffe either wants to buy 69% of the club or a stakeholding of just over 50%, which could enable Joel and Avram Glazer to stay on in minority roles. On the flip side, Sheikh Jassim wants to assume 100% control without any involvement from other parties.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Romano has revealed that the battle for control at Old Trafford is still a 'very complicated' situation.

Romano said: "Things are happening, for sure, behind the scenes. This is 100% confirmed."

What next for Manchester United?

When the takeover process at Manchester United will conclude is anyone's guess and will not be something that Erik Ten Hag wastes too much time thinking about as he aims to refine his squad for 2023/24.

On a positive note, Manchester United have officially announced Mason Mount as their first summer signing for an initial fee in the region of £55 million, with add-ons potentially raising the sum paid to £60 million, as per Sky Sports.

In other news, the Red Devils have submitted a bid for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana worth £38.5 million as a new signing in the goalkeeping department remains a key priority at Old Trafford, as reported by Sky Sports.

The Daily Mail claim that discussions are continuing with both Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani over potential moves to Manchester United, signifying that the remainder of the transfer window may be an exciting time for the Red Devils.