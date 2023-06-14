Manchester United aren't in a position to change hands at ownership level and the situation is 'still the same' despite reports from Qatar, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest takeover news involving Manchester United?

As per Qatari-based media organisation Al Watan via The Manchester Evening News on Monday, reports started to circulate that Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Nine Two Foundation had won in their bid to take 100% control of Manchester United, with their editorial director Fahed al Emadi stating: "The announcement of the deal will be very soon."

Nevertheless, al Emadi retracted his statement soon after, tweeting: "Contrary to certain media and social media reports overnight, Al Watan is not owned by Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Al Watan's media report yesterday speculating about possible movement in the Manchester United takeover process was based on international media reports, as stated in the article itself, and with such news widely circulating periodically in international media for many months."

The Daily Mail cite that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm INEOS are rival bidders to Sheikh Jassim and are proposing to buy a majority stake in the club that would allow the Glazer family to stay on for a period of time after the takeover before performing a 'sourced buyout' of the Premier League giants.

ESPN claim that several minority investment firms are waiting to hear whether they have been successful in their quest to gain some footing at Manchester United and are still in the process as the Glazer family weighs up all potential options.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Romano has stated that despite media reports, Sheikh Jassim and the Nine Two Foundation are no closer to buying Manchester United than they were before.

Romano said: “It’s still the same. I'm really sorry Man United fans, but we can't control that. The reality is that, at the moment, nothing has changed. It's still up to the Glazers.”

What next for Manchester United?

Manchester United face a crucial few days at ownership level; however, that will not deter Erik Ten Hag in his bid to secure several new signings this summer ahead of next term.

Multiple players have been linked with the possibility of a move to Old Trafford and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has cropped up as a key target for the Red Devils, who are said to be in the process of formalising their interest in the England international with a bid for his services in the near future, as per Sky Sports.

Atalanta rising star Rasmus Hojlund is also on Manchester United's radar and talkSPORT claim that they are set to press ahead with their pursuit of the 20-year-old striker as Ten Hag looks to bolster his forward line.

Napoli defender Kim Min-jae is in the sights of Manchester United and has rejected a new contract at his current employers amid indications that he is attracting attention from the Red Devils, as per 90min, signifying that a lot of intriguing scenarios could appear in the next few weeks at Old Trafford both regarding potential ownership and player recruitment.