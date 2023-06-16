Manchester United are in the midst of changing hands at ownership level and 'the process is moving' despite a lack of public clarity at Old Trafford, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest ownership news involving Manchester United?

According to Reuters, Manchester United are in the process of negotiating an exclusivity agreement with Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and The Nine Two Foundation, who have been fighting to gain full control of the club.

The report states that a deal remains 'uncertain', though also intimates that Sheikh Jassim's offer is viewed more favourably by the Glazer family than that of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm INEOS.

ESPN claim that several minority investment funds remain in the running to plough financial capital into Manchester United and are waiting to see whether they have been successful in their endeavours to win the minds of the Glazers.

American-based investment firm Carlyle, US-based Elliott Management, American investment organisation Ares Management Corporation and global investment firm Sixth Street have all submitted various proposals for consideration.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has stated that the takeover process is continuing on despite a lack of public clarity over the status of preferred bidders.

Jacobs told FFC: "So just because it's quiet and there may not be any public clarity doesn't mean things aren't moving behind the scenes. I was told that it was unlikely we would get any public clarity before the transfer window opened over the course of last weekend and that's proven to be the case. Although Manchester United fans are frustrated, the process is moving."

What next for Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag?

Ultimately, Erik Ten Hag and his playing squad will have no say in matters above their head and will instead focus on preparing themselves for 2023/24.

The Red Devils have published their retained list which details that both Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones will leave the club this summer upon the expiration of their contract. David De Gea remains in talks with the club over a new deal; however, his future remains unclear at present.

Identifying prospective arrivals will also be at the top of Ten Hag's agenda in the coming weeks and Mason Mount has emerged as a target for Manchester United, who saw a £40 million bid turned down by Chelsea as they try to acquire the England international, as per Telegraph Sport.

Manchester United were also keen on Tottenham Hotspur marksman Harry Kane, though it now looks like they have abandoned their pursuit due to Spurs' tough stance in negotiations, as per The Independent.

Whatever happens in the coming weeks and months, Manchester United look set for significant change as the ownership process continues at Old Trafford.