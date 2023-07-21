Highlights The Glazer family will still be in control of Manchester United when the Premier League campaign starts, raising concerns about the progress of the takeover process.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Nine Two Foundation are among the bidders hoping to take control of the club.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is focused on recruiting new players to strengthen the squad despite the ongoing takeover saga.

Manchester United are in the midst of a drawn-out takeover process at Old Trafford, which is now said to be in its 'crucial moments', according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest involving Manchester United's takeover process?

According to The Daily Mail, the much-maligned Glazer family, who are the current owners of Manchester United, will still be in control of the football club when their Premier League campaign kicks off against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14th.

Manchester United have been up for sale since last November; however, there are now 'concerns' that the Glazers may elect to pause the takeover process or let it drag into the later stages of this year.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm INEOS are one bidder who would like to take control of the club and his colleague Sir Alan Brailsford, who is also involved with the organization, has reiterated his desire to see a deal completed in an interview with ITV Sport quoted by The Daily Mail,

Brailsford stated: "Obviously we've been involved and it's something that we're very keen to do. It's not something we can discuss in detail, we've got to sign up to NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) and all the rest of it." 'But it's an ongoing process and we'd very much like to do it. To be custodians of one of one of the biggest sporting teams, brands, in the world and trying to really support the team and go back to the success they deserve.

Ratcliffe and his entourage are keen to buy a majority stake in Manchester United while rival bidder Sheikh Jassim and the Nine Two Foundation want to buy 100% control of the Premier League giants, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, renowned journalist Romano gave an up-to-date summary of the latest events surrounding the takeover debacle at Manchester United.

Romano stated: “It’s not easy also to comment on their side [Sheikh Jassim] at the moment. But let's see what happens.

“Things are still happening behind the scenes, but it's not something that we know precisely because it's really in the crucial moments now.”

What next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag will be paying attention to matters that are under his control, such as casting the net far and wide to try and recruit quality additions to his squad as the Dutchman aims to build on his impressive campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

Mason Mount has become his first signing of the summer, joining from Chelsea on a deal worth an initial £55 million that could rise to £60 million based on appearances and success, as per Sky Sports.

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana will be announced imminently as a Manchester United player before flying out to take part in the Red Devils' pre-season tour of the United States, according to The Manchester Evening News.

Italian transfer expert Romano has also issued an update on the state of play surrounding Manchester United's interest in Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, stating: "Understand Man United will send the opening official proposal to Atalanta for Ramsus Højlund soon. Man United want to avoid any hijack from Paris Saint-Germain — as PSG keep speaking to player’s camp. Højlund agreed terms with United, as revealed days ago."

Despite their positive inroads with regard to recruitment, Ten Hag isn't helped in the slightest by the headlines that continue to surface within media circles concerning goings on at Manchester United off the field of play.