The Manchester United owner saga continues on, the Glazers still hanging on for dear life with Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly nearing a deal to secure a minority 25% stake in the club.

Red Devils fans will just hope Ratcliffe isn't a yes-man and can oversee change at Old Trafford, the current mood hanging over proceedings one of frustration with a stale feel to the club lingering.

If the deal is successful and gets over the line, Ratcliffe would have control over decisions such as managerial appointments and players in and out of Old Trafford.

The 71-year-old billionaire, who is also CEO of INEOS, could therefore gut the current Man United squad of its many high earners - including a quartet of players that earn a combined £810k per week per Capology, a whopping 20% of the total wage bill.

1 Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire is currently on a hefty pay packet with the Red Devils, earning £190k-per-week according to Capology - making him a higher earner than even regular first-teamer Lisandro Martinez.

Man United's number five has only been afforded a handful of starts this season too, making three appearances. With a number of disastrous high-profile errors over the last few years, he could be a casualty if Ratcliffe comes in.

A move to West Ham came and went last summer, but that saga could be reignited in the winter window.

2 Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has found his minutes hard to come by this season, banished from training with the first-team squad recently after a spat with Erik ten Hag.

It feels as if it'll be a no-brainer for Ratcliffe regarding Sancho and his future. The England international is simply burning money from a Red Devils perspective by not featuring whatsoever - coming in at fourth spot in Man United's highest earners currently, collecting £250k-per-week to watch on as a bystander.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund man won't look back on his time in Manchester with fondness when he does depart, scoring a lacklustre 12 goals from 82 starts to date.

3 Anthony Martial

In and around the Manchester United fold since the start of the 2015-16 season, the 27-year-old Anthony Martial could finally be moved on under Ratcliffe.

The Frenchman has featured sparingly for Ten Hag's men this campaign so far, often utilised off the bench when the clock is ticking down in games.

He's fallen down the pecking order behind young attacker Rasmus Højlund, Martial no longer the exciting young prospect he once was.

With his wage per week coming in at an astronomical £250k - paid £10k more per week than first-team stalwart Bruno Fernandes - Martial will more than likely depart Old Trafford in the near future after being an honourable servant to the club - making 307 appearances for the club to date.

4 Donny van de Beek

Once a star-man under Ten Hag at Ajax, Donny van de Beek is very much on the periphery at Man United currently.

He has featured one solitary time for the Red Devils this season in the Premier League, afforded a two-minute cameo against Crystal Palace as Ten Hag's men crashed to a 1-0 home defeat.

Costing Man United £35m in 2020, Van De Beek also hasn't cheap in terms of his wage. Indeed, according to Capology, the Dutchman earns £120k-per-week - £120k that Jim Ratcliffe will hope can be used more wisely if he was to move on the Dutchman from his nightmare stint at the Theatre of Dreams.