Manchester United are the subject of a fifth bid from Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. United fans have long since been opposed to the Glazer family running the club, but the owners have yet to accept any of the bids they've received for the OId Trafford outfit.

According to Sky Sports, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has improved his offer to to buy Manchester United but has issued an ultimatum. Reported as "a little bit of a caveat" live by Sky Sports News, his bid team will now not "engage with the process after Friday".

It's his second ultimatum during this process after previously declaring that his third and "final offer" in April would not be followed up with another. However, the Raine Group, a New York investment bank, received a fourth offer in the region of £5bn in May.

Sheikh Jassim's offer is for 100% ownership of Manchester United. United have been informed this will be the final bid, but with the Glazers seeking a £6bn offer, it may not matter even if Jassim is said to believe "is a very competitive one".

If accepted, it would clear £1bn of United's debt as well as bring a separate fund to redevelop Old Trafford and the Carrington training facility while also investing in the squad.

How does the takeover saga affect Man United transfers?

Despite the ongoing negotiations between Sheikh Jassim and Manchester United, Erik ten Hag will still be able to invest into his side this summer, but there may still be limitations.

An update from May stated that Jassim is keen on signing Neymar if he is successful in buying the club but with no clear timeline on the sale, signing the Brazil icon remains an improbable purchase. Of course, that's before you consider his injury record.

Harry Kane is another doubtful target for the Red Devils if this uncertainty continues. Fabrizio Romano stated that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will "make life very difficult for Manchester United to sign Kane", so it's hard to believe they can complete a deal without the backing of a new owner.

One interesting target for ten Hag to improve his midfield options is Brighton's Moises Caicedo. The Ecuadorian is said to be valued at £70m. Journalist Sam Dean says Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have all shown interest while Liverpool could still enter the race as well.

United finished third in the Premier League and will be hoping their summer recruitment can continue their progression under ten Hag.