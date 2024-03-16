Manchester United have been linked with a huge double deal, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe thought to be pushing for a major club overhaul on and off the pitch this summer.

What Ratcliffe says goes at Old Trafford

Since his arrival in December 2023, Ratcliffe has been laying down the law at Old Trafford. He has been responsible for the arrival of new CEO Omar Berrada, poached from major rivals and Premier League champions Manchester City.

He has also begun proceedings to sign a further two backroom staff members, though neither deal has yet been completed. Dan Ashworth, ex-Brighton transfer guru, is on gardening leave with Newcastle United after being approached by the Red Devils, and is expected to leave the Magpies in favour of Manchester United sooner rather than later, though a major stumbling block remains the £20m compensation that Eddie Howe's side are demanding.

Ratcliffe is also believed to be readying an approach for Crystal Palace Sporting Director Dougie Freedman, who would arrive at Old Trafford as the head of transfers ahead of the summer. Freedman is understood to be open to the move and Sir Alex Ferguson is also lending his weight to the deal, which could begin to move in earnest soon.

With those in the pipeline, attention has turned to the pitch, with the new United chief already plotting squad changes.

Major rebuild to start with Serie A swoop

After a disappointing campaign, Manchester United are in need of a rebuild. The club look set to miss out on Champions League football for next season, and will likely be playing in the Europa League barring a drastic change in fortunes in the final ten games of the season.

As per the Manchester Evening News, as many as 21 players could depart in some capacity as the club look to trim their wage bill and get rid of players that are falling below the required standard.

That will, of course, require new signings to counterbalance departures, with a centre-back and central midfielder two of the key areas to fill before the new season.

Manchester United's defensive options Player Contract Expires Raphael Varane 2024 Harry Maguire 2025 Lisandro Martinez 2027 Jonny Evans 2024 Willy Kambwala 2025 Victor Lindelof 2025

Previously, the club have been linked to a double signing from Everton this summer, but now new links suggest that they could have turned their attention elsewhere.

As per Sport Witness, United sent scouts to watch the clash between Atalanta and Bologna recently with two players firmly on the radar. The first of those is midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who followed up his performance against Bologna with two goals against Juventus and has been wowing fans this season.

He wasn't the only Atalanta star who was under the microscope though, with defender Giorgio Scalvini also very much on their radar. Neither player would come cheap though. Reports in Italy have previously priced Koopmeiners at 60m euros and Scalvini at 50m euros.

With both positions in desperate need of being filled at Old Trafford, those prices suggest that a deal to bring the pair to the northwest of England would cost around £94m. It is added that the club are 'watching their performances closely' as they look to plot a 'rebuild' led by Ratcliffe this summer.

Given Tottenham's impressive Serie A signings in recent summers (Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie and Dejan Kulusevski to name but three), United may see the Italian top flight as a more cost-effective way to bring talent to Old Trafford rather than paying the extortionate prices their fellow Premier League clubs demand.

They won't be alone thinking that though, with Tottenham likely to continue plundering from the Italian top flight and Juventus always lurking in the background.