Erik ten Hag’s future as manager of Manchester United is finally secure. It has taken weeks for INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe to come to a conclusion following their end-of-season review, but, as reputable journalist David Ornstein confirmed earlier this week, they have finally decided to keep the Dutchman in his post.

This was a decision that went down well with Ten Hag. During a punditry stint on Dutch TV for England’s Euro 2024 clash against Serbia, he explained that he was aware they spoke to the likes of Thomas Tuchel. However, following those conversations, club bosses decided that “they already have the best manager”.

This now gives Ten Hag a chance to build on what was a disappointing second season in charge. Despite victory in the FA Cup final over Manchester City, the Dutchman saw his side to a disastrous eigth-place finish, only managing to qualify through Europe due to their triumph at Wembley against Manchester City.

There is no doubt that his side will need to recruit in the summer transfer window in order to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2024/25 season. Already, they have been linked with one man who could help bolster their ranks in the middle of the park.

Man Utd target Premier League midfielder

The player in question here is Everton and Belgium international midfielder Amadou Onana. It has been an impressive season for the former Lille man, which has led to him being linked with a whole host of clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

Indeed, one of those clubs is United, as reported by one Spanish news outlet, strengthening the Red Devils’ links to Onana this week. They explain that the 22-year-old is a player who has “attracted interest” from the Old Trafford club, as they hope to strengthen their midfield options. Sofyan Amrabat is likely to leave given his loan is expiring, although in theory, the club could activate the buy option in his contract.

However, United will not be the only side who are in contention to sign Onana this summer. Premier League runners-up for the second consecutive season, Arsenal, are also hopeful of adding the midfielder to their squad, with Newcastle United and Spanish giants Barcelona interested.

Although a price for Onana is not mentioned, the Liverpool Echo explains that the Toffees would “be seeking at least £50m” to sign the Belgian this summer.

How Onana fits in at Man Utd

The 22-year-old Belgium international was a key player for Sean Dyche’s Everton last season. He featured in 30 of the 38 Premier League games, and missed games only due to injury, notably a calf problem. He managed to get himself on the scoresheet twice in the top flight last season.

Football scout Antonio Mango explained in a post on X that Onana is a “dream to watch” thanks to his “size and physique”, and this is certainly something that stands out in his game. Standing at roughly 6 foot 3, the Belgian is a true powerhouse in the middle of the park and a key part of the physicality of the Everton side.

This is also reflected in his stats. The Evertonian is superb in the air and is able to win headers with ease due to his aforementioned large frame. In the Premier League last season, he averaged 2.24 aerial duels won per 90 minutes, which was a win rate of 74.3% as per Fbref. This places him in the top 5% and 1% of Premier League midfielders respectively.

However, it is not just there that Onana excels defensively. The 22-year-old also has superb ball recovery stats, which is largely thanks to his long legs which he uses to hook the ball away from opponents. Last season in the Premier League, he was one of the best midfielders when it came to ball recoveries. The Belgian averaged 6.89 ball recoveries per 90, which ranks him in the top 9% of midfielders.

Onana’s 1.64 tackles won per 90, and 3.96 tackles and interceptions made per 90 is an excellent reflection of his ability in duels, another place his physicality can stand him in good stead. The midfielder ranks in the top 19% and 20% for each respective category.

Onana defensive stats 2023/24 Premier League Stat (per 90) Number Percentile among CMs Aerial duels won 2.24 95th Aerial duel win % 74.3% 99th Ball recoveries 6.89 91st Tackles won 1.64 81st Tackles & interceptions 3.96 80th Stats from Fbref

These defensive numbers would make the Belgian an excellent partner for exciting young United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. It has been a phenomenal debut season for the 19-year-old, who has played a couple of different roles in the Red Devils’ midfield. At times, the teenager has been sitting as the deepest player, operating as a loan six at times.

However, whilst he can do this job to a high level, Mainoo plays his best football as an advanced eight. He is a true all-phase midfielder and contributed with goal involvements for United last season. He played 32 times in all competitions for United, registering one assist and scoring five goals, including a stunner against Liverpool in the Premier League and, crucially, the winner against Man City in United’s incredible FA Cup final triumph.

The midfielder is a superb carrier of the ball, a player able to receive possession on the half-turn in the first phase, before coasting away and taking it through opposition lines to help progress United forward. The England international, who made his competitive debut against Serbia at Euro 2024, makes it look easy at times.

According to Fbref, the youngster's 2.70 attempted take-ons per 90 and resulting 1.46 completed take-ons places him amongst Europe’s elite. He ranks in the 9% and 8% for each respective metric, an impressive stat for someone so new to professional football.

With Onana, such a proficient number six, playing behind Mainoo, it could become a dream partnership for United. The Belgian can free Mainoo of his more defensive shackles, reducing his responsibility off the ball and allowing him to venture forward more often. Mango explained that the 22-year-old “has all attributes to become a real midfield powerhouse”, and we could see the best of him in a duo with Mainoo.

Onana is already a Red Devil for his country, perhaps we could see him a Red Devil for his club next season, too.