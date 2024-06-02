A tough 2023/24 season came to a positive close for Manchester United last Saturday after they were crowned FA Cup winners. They beat Manchester City 2-1 in the final, with academy graduates Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo being the goalscorers. Despite a late Jeremy Doku goal, United managed to hold firm and secure the three points.

Although the season ended with a fantastic victory over their Mancunian rivals, it has not guaranteed Erik ten Hag’s job ahead of next season. The Dutchman is currently the subject of an end-of-season review by the United board, and could well be removed from his post if they are not satisfied with their findings.

Ten Hag’s eighth-place finish in the Premier League is far from ideal. With that being said, he does have some defence for the team’s below-par season. His side have suffered over 60 cases of injury and illness this season, leaving them without key players for extended periods.

Lisandro Martinez has missed a total of 36 games in 2023/24, which is more this season than in the rest of his career combined. Luke Shaw has also missed 34 games, with his injuries being cause for concern for United, especially given Tyrell Malacia has missed the entire campaign with a knee injury.

With that in mind, United have been linked with a new left-back ahead of next term.

Man Utd looking to sign Premier League defender

The player in question here is Bournemouth and Hungary left-back Milos Kerkez. The 20-year-old has had an impressive time of things with the Cherries this season, resulting in several links away from the club as the summer window approaches.

Indeed, that is if the report from talkSPORT, is to be believed. The Red Devils are thought to be interested in a move for the youngster, with the report explaining Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos have sounded him out as a 'potential option to provide competition and cover' for the England international Shaw.

According to an earlier report from Ben Jacobs, talking exclusively to The United Stand, United are not the only side interested in bringing Kerkez to their club. Jacobs believes that Chelsea are “also interested” in a deal to sign the Hungarian.

However, a price is yet to be established for Kerkez, either officially or a rumoured fee. His value, according to CIES Football Observatory, is £26m, representing a good price for a talented young player.

How Kerkez compares to Luke Shaw

If United manage to sign the 20-year-old left-back, they will be signing a more than competent player to compete with Shaw. In fact, Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig compared the two, explaining that he is a “similar type of player” to the England international.

In his debut Premier League campaign, the Hungarian has been a very important player under Andoni Iraola this season. He has played 28 games in the top flight this season, helping to keep seven clean sheets and registering an assist against Aston Villa.

Kerkez 2023/24 season by numbers Competition Games G/A Minutes Premier League 28 1 1,947 Carabao Cup 3 0 224 FA Cup 2 0 149 Stats from Transfermarkt

Kerkez put in a wonderful performance for Bournemouth against United in a recent Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium. His manager, Iraola said the youngster “played a hell of a game”, and this was reflected in the post-match ratings, where 90 Min journalist Katie Catherall rated his performance an 8/10. It was a game where he won three out of four ground duels and created one chance, as per Sofaccore.

Indeed, Kerkez was highly thought of by one of his former teammates at AZ Alkmaar, Matthew Ryan. The ex-Brighton goalkeeper described Kerkez as “crazy”, and explained that he is “aggressive, powerful and has so many qualities”, with a “unique skill set”.

Indeed, he is an impressive attacking left-back, registering seven assists and chipping in with five goals in 52 games for AZ Alkmaar, wonderful numbers from defence. However, he is also a great defender, which has shone through with the Cherries this season.

As per FBref, Kerkez averages 2.74 clearances per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 26% of full-backs in Europe. He also averages 4.25 ball recoveries per 90, showing off his defensive prowess and pace which helps him when recovering loose balls. That record is not too far behind Shaw, who averages 3.21 and 5.59 for those same two metrics, respectively.

Should a move for Kerkez formulate for the Old Trafford side this summer, they would be bringing in a very good competitor/clone to Shaw. If the former Southampton man continues to struggle with injuries next season, then Kerkez could provide a more than apt replacement in United’s starting eleven.