One of the more problematic positions in Manchester United’s squad so far under Ruben Amorim is left wing-back. The Red Devils have two natural left wing-backs in their squad, namely Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

However, injuries have affected the pair, with the England international currently out and the Dutch star still regaining full fitness after 18 months on the sideline. Diogo Dalot is the man who has played there most under Amorim so far, featuring 11 times as a left wing-back under the new United boss. However, given he is right-footed, it is far from ideal.

Thus, it might not be a surprise that United are chasing someone to play wing-back, and are looking at a player with Premier League experience.

Man United's left wing-back target

The player in question here is Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell. The 25-year-old has been an important player under Oliver Glasner this term, but, with his contract due to expire in the summer, his future is up in the air.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

According to a report from Rob Dawson of ESPN, United have made an enquiry about a potential move for Mitchell. It appears that this is a deal they would try and do this winter, rather than waiting until his contract expires in the summer.

However, they are not the only big Premier League side showing an interest in signing the defender. Earlier in the window, Football Insider reported Arsenal were considering a move, and in December the likes of Atletico Madrid and AC Milan were also interested.

Why Mitchell would be a good signing for Man United

Once again, it has been a solid season for Mitchell, despite Palace struggling for form under Glasner. He has been a key player, starting every single game in the Premier League and Carabao Cup, which is 26 in total.

Crucially, and one of the reasons United might want to sign Mitchell, is the fact he has played as a left wing-back for the Eagles this term. He has been productive there, too, with three assists in the top flight this term, including one against Brighton and Hove Albion in a 3-1 win in the derby.

He also just so happened to lock down man of the moment Amad when Glasner's side met Erik ten Hag's men earlier in the season. The score finished 0-0 with the Ivorian failing to get the better of Mitchell, who won six of his duels. In comparison, United's star winger lost seven of his eight duels.

So, on that evidence, he'd be a pretty handy player to acquire. Meanwhile, should United bring Mitchell to Old Trafford this winter, he would likely be an alternative signing to another target, Patrick Dorgu. According to Fabrizio Romano, ‘club to club talks have already started’ between the Red Devils and the Dane’s club Lecce.

However, a deal is not a guarantee at this stage, hence the focus from United on a wide range of wing-backs. Dorgu has played 22 times for Lecce this season, mainly as a right winger, and has three goals to his name in Serie A, to go along with his two strikes last term.

There are some differences between the Palace star and the 20-year-old Dane. One of the biggest is the fact Mitchell is perhaps better than his counterpart defensively, with football analyst Ben Mattinson describing him as a “solid lockdown defender”.

In fact, Mitchell’s superior defensive ability is reflected in the FBref stats, over the course of the last two domestic seasons. For example, the Englishman has averaged 3.53 tackles and interceptions per game compared to 2.93 for Dorgu.

In terms of the quality on the ball, there is not too much of a drop-off. The Eagles star averages 2.46 progressive passes and 1.32 progressive carries each game, whereas the 20-year-old Lecce man averages 2.69 progressive passes and 2.69 progressive carries.

Mitchell and Dorgu key stats compared Stat (per 90) Mitchell Dorgu Tackles and interceptions 3.53 2.93 Ball recoveries 5.57 4.67 Progressive passes 2.46 2.69 Progressive carries 1.32 2.69 Passes into penalty area 0.91 0.87 Stats from FBref

Signing Mitchell would certainly not be a terrible move for the Red Devils. Not only is he a great defender, better than Dorgu statistically, but is also good on the ball and can create chances, as his three assists this term suggests.

He is a ready-made, Premier League quality wing-back who could be a great value solution for Amorim. This might be a fantastic signing from United this winter.