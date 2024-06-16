The 2023/24 season was not as fruitful for Manchester United as many fans would no doubt have hoped. The Red Devils arguably went backwards compared to their successes in the previous campaign, something that almost cost manager Erik ten Hag his job.

However, following the season review commissioned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Dutchman was kept in his post as United manager.

Last season, United finished in a very disappointing eighth in the Premier League. They ended on 60 points, the same as seventh-place Newcastle United, but finished lower than the Magpies due to their far inferior goal difference of minus one, compared to Newcastle’s plus 23.

Although they finished out of the spots for an automatic European qualification spot, United will still play continental football next season; their historic FA Cup final victory over Manchester City ensured they will play in next season’s Europa League. Goals from academy graduates Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo made sure of that.

Ten Hag will no doubt be desperate to improve on last season’s standings, and United will certainly dip into the transfer market to add to their squad. They have recently been linked with one Premier League star who could bolster their attacking options.

Man Utd target Premier League striker

The player in question here is Brentford and England international striker Ivan Toney. The 28-year-old has struggled to find his feet at times since returning from an eight-month ban for gambling, but could still be in for a big move over the summer.

As per a report from The Independent earlier this week, Toney is one of three centre-forwards on United’s 'striking shortlist' this summer. Ideally, the Red Devils are looking to strengthen the options up front and reduce the workload on young 2023 summer signing Rasmus Hojlund.

The report outlined that the England international is 'expected to leave Brentford over the summer and that Toney is 'reluctant to sign a new deal' at the Gtech Community Stadium. This has put United on high alert, and Ten Hag’s side could look to try and sign Toney as a result. However, he is not the only player on their shortlist, with Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and Lille’s Jonathan David as their other two options.

According to a recent report from talkSPORT, the Bees have slashed their asking price for Toney. The England international was valued at £80m, but Brentford will likely ask for £60m, with anything less likely to be refused. United are not the only side interested, with Arsenal also thought to be considering a move for Toney, as per TalkSport.

How Toney could fit in at Man Utd

Despite struggling to find the back of the net since his return to football in January, there is no doubt that Toney is a superb striker. Football analyst H described him on X as “the real deal” in 2022, before going on to explain that the England international is “the perfect modern CF” in the same post.

Indeed, Toney will likely be disappointed with his Premier League return in 2023/24. In 17 games, he scored just four times and registered two assists. Those four goals came in his first five appearances since returning from his ban. He did get on the score sheet against Tottenham and Liverpool in two of those games.

However, the striker has got a superb record in league football since the 2018/19 season. In that time, he has scored 107 times, hitting double figures every time aside from the most recent campaign. He is someone who knows where the back of the net is, which is exactly what United need. He has also maintained his form in progressive higher divisions, showing how lethal he can be against the best.

Toney league goals since 2018/19 Season Club League Games Goals 2018/19 Peterborough United League 1 44 16 2019/20 Peterborough United League 1 32 24 2020/21 Brentford Championship 45 31 2021/22 Brentford Premier League 33 12 2022/23 Brentford Premier League 33 20 2023/24 Brentford Premier League 17 4 Stats from Transfermarkt

If there is one thing Toney will add to this United side, it is goals. Despite a tough season, his quality is undeniable. In 2022/23, his 20 Premier League goals were bettered by only Erling Haaland with 36 goals, and Harry Kane with 30 goals. He is an elite goalscorer who possesses elite movement and killer instinct in the penalty box. Based on that, he could be the ideal candidate to partner with Hojlund.

In terms of his profile, Toney could be exactly what United need to complement Hojlund. Many believe that the young Denmark striker has been misused by Ten Hag so far, having been asked to hold the ball up lots and play with his back to goal. In actual fact, his strength lies in running the channels in behind opposition defences.

This was something that football analyst Adam Bate pointed out in an article for Sky Sports. He highlighted that Hojlund prefers to be 'finding space with his movement' rather than holding up play to help teammates around him.

Instead, this is something that Toney could help add to United’s squad. In a separate post discussing the England international in May 2023, H explained on X that he is one of the very best “back to goal” strikers in the Premier League. He also added that Toney has “so many tools when holding up the play” which make him so effective.

Statistically, this can be reflected in some of his passing numbers from last season in the Premier League. According to FBref, the Englishman averaged 1.12 passes into the penalty area per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 21%, 0.31 through balls, placing him in the top 15% and 2.48 progressive passes per 90.

This shows how comfortable Toney is at dropping deeper, holding up play and then finding passes to teammates ahead of him. He would excel with runners such as Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Garnacho in behind him, and he could well bring out the best in those players.

However, it is not just the way he holds the ball up which can help his teammates. Note the above goal from Brentford striker Neal Maupay against Manchester City. The way Toney uses his body to shield the ball from Nathan Ake and allow Maupay to run onto and score is extremely effective. He has not touched the ball once in this phase of play but is able to create a chance for Maupay using his upper body strength and game intelligence.

Whilst it may be a move straight from the training ground, he has the skill to execute it at the first time of trying. Imagine Rashford running into that ball. It is an extremely effective scoring method, which only works with a profile like Toney. It really showcases just how smart the 28-year-old is.

For a fee of around £60m, signing Toney could be a masterstroke from Ratcliffe. He brings guaranteed goals, a unique profile that the squad lacks, and could bring the best out of Marcus Rashford. Toney could be the centre-forward who helps return United to the top of English football.