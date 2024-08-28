The transfer window is set to come to a dramatic close in just a matter of days, and plenty of teams are looking to conduct some last-minute business, including Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been incredibly busy this summer, bringing in many talented additions, including Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and even Manuel Ugarte, who should be announced any minute now.

However, it would appear that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co want to bring in even more new faces to help speed along their revolution, and one of the most surprising players to be touted for a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks has been Raheem Sterling.

The Chelsea ace has been frozen out of things at Stamford Bridge and could get back to his best at Old Trafford, which could happen if United also pick up the latest young star touted for a move to the club.

Manchester United transfer news

According to a recent report from Spain, United are one of several teams interested in Girona ace Miguel Gutierrez.

Alongside the Red Devils, the report claims that Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are all keen on the talented left-back, while Real Madrid, who own 50% of his rights, have the option to come back in for him.

A price is not mentioned in the report, but the 23-year-old is valued at €24.5m - £20m - by Football Transfers, and while the La Liga side would undoubtedly want more than that, it does suggest that a move might not completely break the bank for a big club like United.

It could be a complicated and costly transfer to get over the line, but given Gutierrez's incredible form last season, it is one worth pursuing, especially if Sterling makes his way to United, as the young full-back could help revive the Englishman's fortunes.

Why Gutierrez could revive Sterling

Okay, so let's get straight to the point with this one. There is one reason, above all others, why Gutierrez might be able to help Sterling get back to his best at United: his attacking quality.

Yes, the five-capped Spaniard is a more than capable defender, and his ability to do so on the left would, in turn, give the Englishman more license to roam forwards, but it is his impressive level of output that would see him strike up a brilliant partnership with the former Manchester City ace.

For example, in his 40 appearances for Girona last season, the 23-year-old "weapon", as dubbed by U23 scout Antonio Mango, scored two goals and provided nine assists, meaning that he averaged a goal involvement every 3.63 games, which is unreal for a defender.

Gutiérrez in 23/24 Competition La Liga Copa del Rey Appearances 35 5 Goals 2 0 Assists 7 2 Goal Involvements per Match 0.25 0.40 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and Europa League, the former Real ace sits in the top 6% of full-backs for expected assists, non-penalty expected goals plus assists and pass completion, the top 16% for total shots and the top 18% for actual assists, all per 90.

This helps to show that he wasn't just running hot last season, and if anything, playing in a team with more talent around him could help his numbers improve further.

Just imagine a left-hand side with the 82-capped Englishman flying down the wings to get on the end of a brilliant pass from the Girona ace; it could provide another option to Ten Hag during hard-fought encounters.

Ultimately, it could be a challenging transfer to get over the line, but if United really are going to bring Sterling in on some kind of swap deal this summer, then signing the incredibly exciting Gutierrez to help get the most out of him on the left seems like a brilliant idea.