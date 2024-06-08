It has been a frustrating start to the summer of 2024 for Manchester United so far. The Red Devils’ new owners, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, are yet to formally announce any clarification over Erik ten Hag’s future as the club’s manager, with the review following the FA Cup final taking two weeks already.

Tyrone Marshall, a senior football writer for The Manchester Evening News, explained in an article yesterday that the owners are 'continuing to weigh up' whether or not to stick or twist with the Dutchman. Marshall explained that those finalising his future want to ensure it is a 'considered decision'.

This has somewhat affected United in the transfer market already. They could miss out on their rumoured primary target, Michael Olise. According to multiple reports, the Crystal Palace winger could be set to rejoin Chelsea, a side who he played academy football for as a youngster, for a fee of around £60m.

However, there are still deals United could be poised to do. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite seems destined for United, provided the Toffees do not ask for an extortionate price. There is also a midfielder who has been strongly linked to Old Trafford this week and could join the club as the summer window develops.

Man Utd target Serie A midfielder

The player in question here is Atalanta and Netherlands international midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. After a successful season in Bergamo, in which his side lifted the Europa League, the Dutchman could be set for a big move over the summer.

According to a report from the Italian news outlet Calciomercato, the Red Devils are 'willing to immediately pay' to sign Koopmeiners this summer. The report explains that it could cost United €70m (£60m) to tempt Atalanta into selling their talismanic Dutchman this summer, although they are not alone in their interest.

Italian giants Juventus are one side who are thought to be interested in the midfielder this summer. However, the report suggests that the Old Lady can only offer up to £34m, although if that doesn’t convince Atalnata to sell, they could also offer a player plus cash; namely, that man would be young defender Dean Huijsen.

United might also be joined in the race for Koopmeiners’ signature by rivals Liverpool. The Anfield side’s new boss, Arne Slot, wants to bring his fellow Dutchman to the Red side of Merseyside, having already managed him at AZ Alkmaar. However, if United pay the requested £60m first, they could win the race.

Why Koopmeiners would be a good signing

Should United get a deal over the line for Koopmeiners this summer, they would be signing “one of the most intelligent players in Serie A”, according to football analyst Ben Mattinson.

Indeed, the Dutchman had a productive season from attacking midfield in Italy’s top flight this season. He scored 12 goals and registered five assists in 34 games, as well as chipping in with two assists in the victorious Europa League campaign.

According to Fbref, Koopmierners is comparable to United’s own talismanic midfielder, and captain, Bruno Fernandes. Creatively, both of their numbers are similar, with the Dutchman averaging 2.05 key passes per 90 minutes, 4.32 passes into the final third per 90 and 1.54 passes into the penalty box per 90. In comparison, Fernandes averages only slightly more, with 3.29 key passes per 90 5.40 passes into the final third per 90 and 2.57 passes into the penalty box per 90.

Having two players with such creativity is important for depth in United’s squad, and Mattinson has previously highlighted his “well-weighted through balls”, which reflects well in his stats shown above.

Where Koopmeiners excels over United’s captain is ball-carrying. He averages 2.71 progressive carries per 90 and 1.85 carries into the final third per 90, compared to Fernandes’ 2.49 progressive carries per 90 and 1.76 carries into the final third per 90.

Something that Mattinson noted about Koopmeiners’ game is his “box crashing” ability, which is comparable to United midfielder Scott McTominay. An article by Breaking The Lines noted how McTominay’s role in 2023/24 'mainly focused on him ‘box crashing', which is why he has been so 'prolific' in front of goal.

Interestingly, Koopmeiners’ 15 goals in all competitions easily trump the ten that McTominay scored, suggesting United could bring in an upgrade in such a role if they look to sign the Dutchman this summer.

Koopmeiners vs. McTominay record all comps 2023/24 Stat Koopmeiners McTominay Games 51 43 Goals 15 10 Assists 7 3 Stats from Transfermarkt

For £60m, it is an expensive deal, but signing the 26-year-old could help improve United’s creativity in the final third, and add to their goal threat even more. Koopmeiners to United could well happen if Ten Hag stays at the club, given the Dutch connection and his value in such a profile.