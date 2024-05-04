The 2023/24 season has been a frustrating campaign for Manchester United. They currently sit in sixth in the Premier League table and are mathematically unable to qualify for the Champions League next season.

In Europe, their misery continued, with the Red Devils getting eliminated from the Champions League in record-breaking fashion. As per Opta Joe, the 15 goals they conceded on the way to bottom of the group elimination was the most goals a Premier League side has ever conceded in the group stage.

Coping with injury issues has been a struggle for Erik ten Hag's side this season, and they have had over 60 separate cases of injury and illness throughout the course of the entire campaign. With that being said, their tough season can not be solely blamed on that.

New signings such as Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana have taken time to bed into the squad, and the likes of Marcus Rashford and Casemiro have not had the easiest season of their career.

According to reports, Brazil captain Casemiro is one man who could leave Old Trafford this summer. The 32-year-old, who joined the club in August 2022 from Real Madrid for £70m, could well be set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, with United already thought to be eyeing up a replacement.

Man Utd looking to sign Dutch midfielder

The player in question here is Feyenoord and Netherlands international midfielder Mats Wieffer. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from Feyenoord this summer, with a whole host of elite European clubs rumoured to be interested.

According to reports in Spain, United are one of five sides said to be chasing Wieffer’s signature next summer, which includes Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle and Liverpool.

Indeed, this may be a deal that is easiest for Liverpool to do; their new head coach is set to be Wieffer’s current manager at Feyenoord, Arne Slot, who will take over from Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

The Netherlands international, who has nine caps and one goal for his country, has become a key player under Slot this season. He has made 29 Eredivisie appearances so far, scoring five times and registering three assists, as well as notching up two goal involvements in the Champions League, in six appearances.

Despite the fact that Liverpool could well be favourites to secure Wieffer’s signature, United are likely to still pursue a deal for the midfielder, who is set to cost much more than the £512k Feyenoord paid for him in the first place.

Why Wieffer would be a good signing

Should United manage to sign Wieffer, the in-demand talent might be the perfect replacement for Casemiro. Not only that, he could also be the perfect partner in midfield for Kobbie Mainoo, and the pair could form a midfield partnership for many years to come.

The former Excelsior man was described as having "shades of Declan Rice" on X by football Analyst H, before explaining the way he uses his “long legs in duels and when covering ground” is similar to the England international.

This is certainly reflected in Wieffer’s stats, with the midfield machine's numbers off the ball impressive. According to Fbref, he makes 4.56 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes, which places him in the top 7% of midfielders and makes 7.46 ball recoveries per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 14%.

Standing at 6 foot 2 also means that Wieffer is good in the air, and he averages 3.05 aerial duels won per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 2% of midfielders in Europe. Not only that, the Dutchman’s average aerial duel win rate of 62.2% is among the best in Europe, ranking him in the top 9%.

Whilst he is wonderful out of possession, Wieffer is also a progressive player on the ball. He averages 7.77 progressive passes per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 7%, and 6.77 passes into the final third per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 8%.

Having a ball-winner in the centre of midfield who can then progress play forwards would certainly be a breath of fresh air for United since it is something that Casmeiro can struggle with at times. Whilst the Brazilian can be effective as a ball-winner, he averages just 6.02 progressive passes per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the bottom 24%, as per Fbref.

Another post by H over on X explains how Wieffer and Mainoo would “thrive” together in midfield. Indeed, Mainoo is certainly not best utilised as a sitting midfielder, but as someone who has a licence to get forward and impact the game in the final third, as shown by his two goals this season. Having Wieffer sitting in front of the back four, spraying passes to help kick-start United’s attack gives Mainoo that aforementioned licence to get forward.

The 19-year-old is a super ball carrier, which compliments the skillset of Wieffer excellently. In fact, Mainoo averages 2.43 attempted take-ons per 90 minutes and 1.27 successful take-ons per 90 minutes, which, as per Fbref, ranks him in the top 14% of midfielders in Europe this season.

There is little doubt that Mainoo and Wieffer would come together to make a hugely complimentary midfield pairing for United. They are both progressive players in possession, and both good ball-winners, although Wieffer’s ability to screen the defence allows Mainoo to get forward and impact the game in the final third.

Not only that, they have age on their side. Mainoo is just 19, and Wieffer is just 24. In theory, they could be lining up together in United’s midfield for the next decade, a mouth-watering prospect for United fans.

This is a deal that certainly makes sense for the Red Devils to get over the line. Whilst Wieffer’s price is unclear at the moment, it seems a very smart investment and will massively improve their team both in possession and out of possession, whilst also bringing the best out of Mainoo.