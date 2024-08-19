The Premier League is finally back, and Manchester United were tasked with getting proceedings underway with a home game against recent bogey team, Fulham, on Friday night.

Fortunately for Erik ten Hag, while the game wasn't a walk in the park, his side came away 1-0 winners and kick-started their campaign in the best way possible.

However, had club captain Bruno Fernandes had his shooting boots on, the scoreline could have been a lot more comfortable, although he'll likely be far more effective going forward as it's unlikely that he'll be starting up top in the next game.

Moreover, if the Red Devils can get their hands on the latest start touted for a move to Old Trafford, the Portuguese international could become even more impactful in attack.

Manchester United transfer news

According to a recent report from the latest edition of Sunday's World, United are still interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The report claims that following their recent defensive signings, the club have now shifted their focus back to defensive midfield and are working on a deal to sign the former Sporting star.

However, PSG still value the Uruguayan at £51m, which is a fee the Red Devils are unwilling to meet, but with the Parisians keen on Jadon Sancho, a compromise could be found that suits all parties.

It could prove to be a complicated deal to get over the line, but if Sir Jim Ratcliffe can offload a player they no longer want for one they do, then this could be a masterstroke, especially as Ugarte would help unlock Fernandes.

Why Ugarte would unlock Fernandes

So, while there could be any number of reasons why Ugarte would help unlock and get more out of Fernandes, one overrides all others: his defensive work.

For as talented as the United captain is, and for as much of an impact he can have on a game, he'll always be slightly hamstrung in midfield if he is playing alongside a teammate who isn't particularly impressive when it comes to defending, which is where the PSG ace comes in.

For example, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and Europa League, the "defensive monster", as Statman Dave dubbed him, sits in the top 1% of midfielders for tackles, tackles plus interceptions, ball recoveries and dribblers tackled, the top 2% for tackles won, and the top 3% for interceptions alone, all per 90.

Ugarte FBref Scout Report Stats Per 90 Percentile Tackles 4.19 Top 1% Tackles + Interceptions 6.09 Top 1% Ball Recoveries 8.10 Top 1% Dribblers Tackled 1.85 Top 1% Tackles Won 2.34 Top 2% Interceptions 1.89 Top 3% All Stats via FBref

Just imagine having a six in the team as proficient at breaking up play and stopping counter-attacks as the 23-year-old "ball winner", as data analyst Ben Mattinson dubbed him, in front of a new and improved back four. Fernandes wouldn't have to worry about what's happening behind him; instead, he'd be able to focus 100% of his energy on happenings at the sharp end of the pitch, where he's at his best.

For example, last season, United had the sixth-worst defence in the entire league by expected goals against and yet, despite the team struggling so much around him, the former Sporting star still racked up 15 goals and 13 assists in 48 appearances, equating to a goal involvement on average every 1.71 games.

Now, suppose he was playing in a team that was more capable of keeping the ball and limiting opposition counter-attacks. In that case, he might have the opportunity to produce even more impressive numbers this season.

Ultimately, while the transfer might be complicated to get over the line, bringing in Ugarte this summer would be a brilliant way of shoring up United's defence and, in turn, unlocking Fernandes to contribute even more in attack.