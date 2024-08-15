During the 2024 summer transfer window, Manchester United have had something of a changing of the guard in the centre-forward department. In many ways, this revolution began last summer, with the signing of Rasmus Hojlund. The 21-year-old Dane joined the club from Atalanta for a fee of £72m.

Long-term number nine, Anthony Martial, saw his contract expire at the end of June. He was a good servant to the Red Devils, scoring 90 goals and registering 47 assists in 317 games for the club. However, given his injury record and the fact his contract expired at the end of the last campaign, it seemed a good time to part ways.

United replaced the silky Frenchman with Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, for a fee of £36.54m. The 23-year-old scored 12 goals in Serie A last season on his way to winning the Italian top flight’s Young Player of the Year award. He was signed as a like-for-like replacement for Martial.

However, the Red Devils might not be done in the striker market just yet. After injury issues last season meant the likes of Marcus Rashfiord had to fill in up front, they could well sign another striker to avoid having to make compromises such as that again.

Man United target Premier League striker

The player in question here is Brentford and England international striker Ivan Toney. The experienced 28-year-old does not have long left on his deal at the G-Tech Community Stadium and could depart the club before the transfer deadline in just over two weeks.

According to a report from The Telegraph, the Red Devils are one of the clubs who ‘may yet test’ the Bees’ resolution on their star striker this summer. It is thought that Erik ten Hag’s side could seek ‘a cost-effective deal’ in what would be a late move for the England international this summer.

In terms of how that deal would be structured, the report suggests that United could come in with ‘offers of loans with obligations to buy’ once the temporary deal has expired next summer. That is a structure that suits the Old Trafford club, who have an ‘unwillingness to go big’ on a striker of Toney’s age.

They could well face competition for his signature, however. The report suggests three London clubs are interested, too. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are two of the sides showing an interest in Toney, with west London rivals Chelsea also contenders for his signature.

How signing Toney could benefit Hojlund

Should United bring Toney to the club this summer, he could be of huge benefit to Hojlund, who impressed in his debut season despite injury issues and such a long wait for his first Premier League goal.

The 21-year-old scored 16 goals in 43 games in all competitions, which included ten goals in 30 appearances in the top flight and five strikes in six appearances in the Champions League.

Hojlund record by competition 2023/24 Competition Games Minutes Goals Premier League 30 2,171 10 Champions League 6 489 5 Carabao Cup 2 41 0 FA Cup 5 387 1 Stats from Transfermarkt

The Dane could really learn from Toney, who is an experienced striker and has an excellent record in the Premier League. The England international has 36 goals and 11 assists in 85 games in the top flight.

He is something of a specialist in the penalty box, with elite movement. This is something football analyst Devils DNA praised United’s young Dane for, too, explaining that he excels when United “use his movement” so he can act “like a box poacher”.

Whilst this is a skill he already has in his locker, playing with such an expert in penalty box movement like Toney will further enhance Hojluind’s ability in such areas and make him more of a threat.

Not only could the 21-year-old improve his box movement, but Hojlund could also have Toney act as something of a mentor. Football analyst Ben Mattinson described the Brentford man as a “mentality monster”, which is certainly something he could pass on to the former Atalanta man. The best strikers are desperate to score goals, and this is a trait Hojlund can develop even further by learning from the Bees' striker.

Signing Toney this summer would not only add depth, goals and elite movement to United’s squad but can help improve Hojlund’s game, both physically and mentally. The 28-year-old wants to leave London this summer, and the Red Devils of Manchester could be the perfect destination for all parties.