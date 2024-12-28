Following an initial solid start to the campaign on a personal note, Andre Onana has endured a turbulent couple of weeks to ignite reports that Manchester United could yet look to sign a replacement.

If the Red Devils were hoping to benefit from a new manager bounce under Ruben Amorim, they've been handed a rude awakening.

With Marcus Rashford cast aside and the former Sporting CP boss sticking to his guns on the tactical front, Manchester United have managed just two wins in their last five games and welcome Newcastle United on Monday off the back of defeats against struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers and an impressive Bournemouth side.

Like the rest of Old Trafford, Amorim will be desperately waiting for the January transfer window to swing open. The new manager is currently stuck using square pegs in round holes in a system that his squad simply aren't capable of playing as of yet. Not for the first time at Manchester United, reinforcements are a must in the new year.

With that said, according to The Telegraph, Manchester United are now targeting a move to sign Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp in 2025 as a "long-term" option.

The 22-year-old would likely replace Altay Bayindir immediately if he decides to depart next year, whilst also putting Onana under pressure and perhaps even eventually taking the shot-stopper's No 1 spot, with United clearly looking to the future.

Onana is already under pressure after conceding straight from Matheus Cunha's corner last time out as well as making a mistake when attempting to play out from the back in the Europa League against Viktoria Plzen earlier this season.

If Lammens did arrive, it would certainly be interesting to see who Amorim prefers.

Lammens is one to watch

As Manchester United continue to struggle, welcoming a younger goalkeeper to build alongside Amorim's project could quickly prove to be key.

At 28 years old, question marks remain over Onana's ability to take the Red Devils forward in the No 1 role, especially when it comes to executing Amorim's risky demands when playing out from the back as we saw against Plzen not so long ago - and that should open the door for Lammens.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Senne Lammens Andre Onana Starts 20 18 Save percentage 80.6% 68.1% Saves per 90 4.10 2.44 Clean sheets 5 6 Passes attempted 676 686

Lammens' stats highlight just how excellent he has been for Royal Antwerp so far this season. Not many goalkeepers in European football can boast such a save percentage whilst maintaining over four saves per 90. The young shot-stopper looks destined for the top.

And while Onana has improved, he remains replaceable. The Red Devils may well have other priorities in a squad full of issues, but that does not mean that Onana is not on the list of players who could find themselves watching on from the reserves in the near future.