Manchester United fans would have hoped that Erik ten Hag's men would put up more of a valiant effort in attempting to topple Arne Slot's Liverpool after the Red Devils fell to a late Premier League defeat on the road at Brighton and Hove Albion the match before.

Instead, the visiting Reds made Old Trafford their playground once more as the likes of Mohammed Salah and Luis Diaz ran rings around the hapless Man United defence, with Casemiro notably a below-par performer in the sobering 3-0 loss.

Ten Hag hauled off the former Real Madrid defensive midfielder at half-time, after a whole catalogue of errors from the Brazilian allowed Diaz to score a first-half brace, with Man United youngster Toby Collyer then thrown in at the deep-end in his place.

The homegrown United number 43 impressed on the big stage, as the door now opens for more first-team opportunities moving forward for the promising 20-year-old.

Collyer's performance in numbers

Making his senior debut earlier this campaign in the Community Shield versus Manchester City, Collyer certainly stood out more in this defeat at the Theatre of Dreams, as a ray of sunshine on an otherwise gloomy afternoon.

On the contrary, Casemiro was wobbly throughout a horror-show first-half display, with possession squandered 14 times to the detriment of his side on top of other worrying numbers from the South American, as Liverpool showed no mercy in attack.

The bright 20-year-old - on the other hand - would impress by winning 100% of the ground duels that came his way in the contest, as Liverpool gradually sat back more and more to protect their big lead in the second half, with Collyer also only misplacing four of his 19 passes when the ball came to his feet.

It was a brave display from the Red Devils gem, who will be hoping more opportunities in the senior mix come off the back of this promising 45-minute showing, as Casemiro slides down the pecking order at the Premier League giants.

Collyer might not be the only academy product who gets thrust into the spotlight across this long season to come, as Harry Amass continues to be held in high regard by the expectant Man United masses, as a potential starting left-back for the future when Luke Shaw is finally ditched.

Man Utd's next best academy sensation

Taken on Man United's pre-season tour of America before the 24/25 season got underway, Amass - alongside the likes of Collyer and another one tipped for bigger things for the future in the form of Ethan Wheatley - were given significant time to shine, with a start handed to him against Arsenal when the two Premier League powerhouses met in Los Angeles.

The raw 17-year-old was further present against Real Betis and Liverpool, but really shone when the Red Devils faced off against Rangers in Scotland before making the lengthy journey out to the States, with four successful dribbles managed against the Glasgow giants in an exciting second-half cameo.

Amass at youth level for Man United Age bracket Games Goals Assists U21s 6 0 3 U18s 17 1 3 UEFA U19s 2 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Yet, he hasn't quite been given the same luxury as Collyer when it comes to first-team minutes as the wide-eyed teenager awaits his first senior appearance still.

He will continue banging down the door for those opportunities, however, with two assists managed from his three U21 appearances this season to date, as Ten Hag assesses what next batch of youngsters are deserving of senior chances.

If the likes of Casemiro and other fixed first-teamers at the Theatre of Dreams continue to drastically underperform, Amass and other young diamonds could be chucked into the main team sooner rather than later.