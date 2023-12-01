Amid what has been a largely dismal and depressing decade for Manchester United in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, one beacon of hope has often been the young talent that has made the breakthrough from the academy set-up into the first-team ranks.

Among the current crop, former boy wonder Marcus Rashford has been the undoubted success story of modern times having now scored 125 goals and registered 72 assists in 376 games in all competitions, following his debut bow back in February 2016.

While far less glamorous, Scott McTominay has also cemented a place for himself as a solid squad presence under a succession of managers at Old Trafford, the Scotland international now a mainstay under Erik ten Hag despite previously looking destined for an exit over the summer.

One other midfielder who will now be looking to emulate and eclipse the 26-year-old's efforts is emerging sensation, Kobbie Mainoo, with the 18-year-old already earning rave reviews amid an exciting start to life at senior level.

Likened to Paul Pogba by ex-teammate Anthony Elanga, the Stockport native shone on his full Premier League debut against Everton at the weekend, with club legend Gary Neville stating that the teenager looked "more composed than anyone" amid the raucous Goodison atmosphere.

While still early days, the signs are that the Red Devils could have their next poster boy at the Theatre of Dreams, with anticipation building as to what young Mainoo can go on to achieve in the years to come.

Kobbie Mainoo's market value

Having racked up just three senior appearances last term, the former FA Youth Cup winner had looked set to kick on this time around following an impressive impact in pre-season, notably being dubbed "a great player" by captain Bruno Fernandes following his standout showing against Arsenal.

While a cruel injury picked up against Real Madrid during the summer tour halted the Englishman's start to the campaign, his patience has well and truly paid off, having thrust his way back into the limelight on Merseyside on Sunday.

Given the nod from the start in the absence of Casemiro, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen, Mainoo was coolness personified as he floated around the pitch in his relaxed, assured manner, regularly dropping deep to pick the ball up off the centre-backs in a way that belied his age.

From his 61 touches against the Toffees, the youngster notably completed two of his three attempted dribbles and won five duels in total, with his tally of 13 balls lost seemingly explained by his willingness to try and pick out his teammates.

Of course, supporters should not be getting ahead of themselves just yet - particularly for a player who is valued at just €800k, (£700k), as per Transfermarkt - but on the early evidence, Ten Hag has a figure who he could potentially build his midfield around moving forward.

The hope will be that Mainoo's promotion to the senior set-up will be the start of a wave of academy talents making the step up, with the former Ajax boss having a wealth of starlets to assess, including a certain Shole Shoretire.

Shole Shoretire's Man Utd record

At present, it is the likes of Dan Gore, Omari Forson and Joe Hugill who have joined Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho in and around the first-team squad, with Ten Hag seeking to bolster his options amid the ongoing injury crisis that has engulfed his side.

Could there be a world, however, in which one-time wonderkid, Shoretire, also gets another final chance to impress?

Still only 19, the Newcastle-born playmaker first came to wider attention after starting a UEFA Youth League tie for the club at the age of just 14 back in 2018, becoming the youngest player to ever feature in the competition's history.

The expectation likely would have been that the teen superstar would go on to establish himself as a regular first-team presence over the next few years, particularly having been the subject of immense praise from former youth coach David Ballantyne, who stated in 2021:

"There's always one or two you just think 'Wow, yeah - he's got a real chance of being a player' and Shola was one of them," Ballantyne told Chronicle Live. "I can count on one hand how many I've said that about. To me, Shola was like a young Micah Richards at seven and eight, he was athletic, so quick and just so strong.

"He was like a ready-made athlete. He was phenomenal and just so quick. That stood out - he just had that natural speed. But no one could get him off the ball as well, he had that strength, and he was light, quickness of feet, light on his feet."

Despite all that early hype, Shoretire has since gone on to make just five senior appearances for United to date, with his future looking somewhat uncertain with just over six months left to run on his existing deal.

On the evidence of his current form for the youth side's, however, it could well be a mistake if the first-team outcast is shown the door in the near future.

Shola Shoretire's market value

Fresh off the back of a solid stint on loan at Bolton Wanderers last season, in which he recorded three goal involvements in just 16 outings, the "superb" talent - as once hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - has been in sparkling form this season for United's U21s.

The versatile asset - who can feature centrally or on the flanks - has chipped in with six goals and three assists in just ten games in all competitions, including registering seven goals and assists in just seven Premier League 2 appearances.

The forgotten figure also netted twice against Salford City in the EFL Trophy at the end of October, with that showing against senior opposition seeing Shoretire also record one key pass and win ten ground duels, showcasing his ability to muck in defensively.

Shola Shoretire's performance vs Salford 90 minutes played 2 goals 1 key pass 3/3 long balls completed 87% pass accuracy rate 10/16 ground duels won 4 fouls won 17x possession lost 8.88 match rating Stats via Sofascore

Now with 29 goals and 19 assists to his name in 69 appearances for the Red Devils at U21 level, the teen is no doubt deserving of a chance to prove himself in senior football, either away from or at Old Trafford.

While an exit does appear the more likely scenario amid his contract status, to lose a player who is actually worth more than Mainoo - having been valued at €4m (£3.5m), as per Transfermarkt - would be a crying shame as far as Ten Hag and co is concerned.

With time running out before his deal does expire in the summer, giving Shoretire one final opportunity to sparkle would not be the worst idea for the Dutch tactician.