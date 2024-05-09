Manchester United have told one player he is free to find a new club this summer, according to a fresh update.

Man Utd manager rumours

Erik ten Hag appears to be under big pressure at Old Trafford after a disappointing Premier League campaign, with the Red Devils potentially missing out on European football next season.

The Dutchman said after Monday’s 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace when asked if he was still the right man for the job: "Absolutely. If the right players are available, we have a good squad. We miss almost the whole backline and then we have problems. I will keep fighting. I prepared the team in the best way I could do. It was not good enough, I have to take responsibility for that but I will find energy and prepare them for Sunday's game."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS already have candidates lined up to possibly replace Ten Hag, with England manager Gareth Southgate thought to be a top target. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is seemingly on course to leave the German giants over the summer and finds a return to England, and specifically a move to Old Trafford, “appealing”.

Most of the spotlight may well be on Ten Hag’s future over the coming weeks, but United officials are also planning for the first transfer window under Ratcliffe as co-owner. A number of high-profile departures could be on the cards, with speculation over the futures of Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Harry Maguire in recent weeks, but the new Red Devils chief has seemingly already told one player he is free to leave.

Brandon Williams to leave Man Utd this summer

According to Football Insider, left-back Brandon Williams has been told by Man Utd, and by extension Ratcliffe, that he is free to find a new club over the coming months.

The 23-year-old is set to leave when his contract expires at the end of June, and a permanent move to Ipswich Town, where he spent last season on loan, is looking unlikely, the report adds.

Williams, on £65,000-a-week, has actually only played one game under Ten Hag, so it comes as no surprise that United are happy for him to depart for nothing over the coming weeks.

He did come in for praise from Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna during the 2023/24 campaign, with the former Red Devils assistant saying: "For Brandon to take the game and the moment by the scruff of the neck and produce a great goal was a big moment.

"He's getting stronger game-by-game, getting back into good habits as a football player on and off the ball. "He's getting back towards the levels that I know he's capable of, but more importantly it's about pushing him past those levels."

It will be interesting to see where Williams ends up next, with the full-back missing large parts of the latest Championship season through injury.