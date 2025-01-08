Manchester United are tempted to allow Marcus Rashford to leave for nothing up front this month despite setting a £50 million asking price, according to a recent update.

Man Utd transfer news

It is clear that Ruben Amorim would like to and wants to conduct transfer business this month, but given PSR, the Red Devils' purse strings are very tight, and any business can only be done once departures occur.

It has been reported that United are willing to let Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, and Antony all leave this month should they receive an offer. Lindelof and Eriksen are out of contract at the end of the season, so an exit will happen either way, but United are hoping they receive offers this month.

Casemiro and Antony both arrived at Old Trafford for big money, and while they want to get that money back, there are suggestions that moves could materialise this month for much lower fees.

Should any of these players leave United, it could see the Premier League side enter the transfer market, and one player who could arrive is Patrick Dorgu. Amorim wants to sign a new left wingback, and Dorgu has been added to their transfer wishlist. Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and PSG’s Nuno Mendes are higher up the list than Dorgu, but the pair are also considered more expensive, and United scouts have been monitoring Dorgu in recent months as well.

Man Utd tempted to let Rashford join AC Milan on loan

Lindelof, Eriksen, Casemiro, and Antony are not the only players who could leave Old Trafford this month, as Rashford’s future has been cast into further doubt, as according to Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan have made a loan offer with an option to buy for Rashford.

Rashford, who has been dubbed “electric” by Stateman Dave in the past, has been at United for his whole career. He broke into the first team in February 2016 under Louis van Gaal, and since then, he has not looked back. The forward has scored 138 goals in 426 games for the Red Devils, but since Amorim’s arrival, Rashford has fallen out of favour, and with him failing to make five of the last six matchday squads, his future has been thrown into doubt.

His last outing in a red shirt came against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League, and that could potentially be his last game for the club. According to Di Marzio, AC Milan have now made a formal offer for Rashford after it was revealed that his agents had flown out to Milan to discuss a potential transfer to the club. It is reported that Milan have offered an initial loan, which is accompanied by an option (but not requirement) to buy, and that is considered a tempting offer for INEOS.

Marcus Rashford's 24/25 Man Utd stats Apps 24 Starts 19 Goals 7 Assists 3

However, that doesn’t mean United are going to receive a fee, and it’s been reported that United want £50 million for Rashford, so allowing him to leave with no fee guaranteed would certainly be a risk. AC Milan are not the only side interested however, as Borussia Dortmund are also in the mix.