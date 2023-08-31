While the close of the window is looming large, it looks as if Manchester United are set for a frantic 48 hours or so with deals still seemingly in the works, amid reports that Erik ten Hag and co are readying an offer for one key midfield target...

Will Man United make any more signings?

With the Red Devils having already snapped up Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund earlier this summer, the latest indication is that the trio are set to be joined by Turkish goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir, while Chelsea's Marc Cucurella could also well be on his way to Old Trafford.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League giants are also in line to make a bid for Fiorentina midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat, with the 27-year-old seemingly holding out for a move to Manchester with just a year left on his existing deal.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider revealed: "Manchester United preparing formal bid for Sofyan Amrabat, always been top target. NO loan proposal sent to Fiorentina, just informal talks. Fiorentina could be open to loan but with obligation to buy based on conditions. Sofyan, waiting for Man Utd since June."

How would Sofyan Amrabat fit in at Man United?

Despite already acquiring the services of the aforementioned Mount - and handing the Englishman the club's famed number seven shirt - it would appear that Ten Hag is still intent on strengthening in the centre of the park, particularly after seeing Fred depart for Fenerbahce and with Donny van de Beek seemingly set to be on his way.

In truth, it could be argued that the former Ajax boss has never truly acquired the type of midfield figure that he has been craving since chasing Frenkie de Jong throughout last summer, with both Mount and Christian Eriksen arguably more attack-minded playmakers who have been repurposed as deep-lying options.

As such, bringing Amrabat into the fold would represent a dream scenario as far as the Dutch tactician is concerned, with it having been argued that the Moroccan international is "perfectly suited to Ten Hag's Man Utd", according to Statman Dave, having previously worked under the United boss at FC Utrecht.

That stint in the Netherlands saw the 6 foot 1 rock notably rack up ten assists in just 50 games while working under Ten Hag, illustrating the creative outlet that he could provide at the base of the midfield, or alongside Casemiro.

The major strength of the former Club Brugge gem - who is valued at €10m (£9m) by CIES Football Observatory - is arguably his ball-playing ability and forward-thinking nature, as he notably ranks in at least the top 2% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for pass completion, attempted passes and progressives passes per 90, as per FBref.

Those attributes are seemingly in line with that man De Jong, with the current Barcelona maestro ranking in at least the top 4% for all those three metrics, suggesting that Ten Hag may have finally found that composed, midfield metronome that his side is crying out for.

Although Amrabat may not be quite as adept at driving forward from deep as the Dutchman - who ranks in the top 3% for progressive carries - that's not to suggest that he can't also impact proceedings in the final third when needed, as he does rank in the top 26% in that regard.

Of course, as Statman Dave alluded to, this is arguably a deal that "should have been done before the season kicked off", such is the player's apparent desire to make the move, although all the evidence points to a talent that could prove worth the wait.