Fresh from having suffered back-to-back defeats on home soil over the past week or so, Manchester United return to Old Trafford this afternoon in desperate need of a win over Brentford, with Erik ten Hag's men having already slipped seven points off the top four.

Mired in something of an injury crisis - with the likes of Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all still sidelined - there is little going right for the Red Devils at present, with another grim showing against the Bees only set to plunge the club further into chaos.

What changes will Man United make vs Brentford?

Despite some bright moments against Galatasaray in midweek - with two-goal star Rasmus Hojlund having been "the biggest positive", according to journalist Samuel Luckhurst - United's late collapse has yet again laid bare the need for change in the defensive unit.

Rasmus Hojlund's game by numbers vs Galatasaray 90 minutes played 30 touches 2 goals 2 shots on target 1 key pass 3/3 successful attempted dribbles 6/14 total duels won 8.4 match rating

Unfortunately for Ten Hag, the Dutchman has little option but to persist with those available to him, with the lack of options at left-back a particular problem, as Sergio Reguilon is yet again set to be absent.

A potential reshuffle could, however, allow former skipper Harry Maguire to earn his place back in the starting XI for the first time in the league this season, while a recall could also be on the cards for Brazil international, Antony, who made his return from the bench last time out.

With Bruno Fernandes having been "particularly poor" in that right-wing berth against the Turkish outfit, as per Luckhurst, a change seemingly needs to be made to the forward line this time around, with young Facundo Pellistri failing to fire against Crystal Palace last week after being hooked on the hour mark.

Somewhat by default, that could mean that Antony comes back into the side, although the 23-year-old hadn't exactly impressed prior to his recent leave of absence, with no goals or assists in five games so far this term.

Instead, Ten Hag may wish to consider handing an opportunity to wing wizard, Alejandro Garnacho, with the teenager having the tools to be able to harm Thomas Frank's men today.

Will Alejandro Garnacho play against Brentford?

The former Atletico Madrid youth product was dubbed "not good enough" by his manager after previously starting against the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the season, yet having scored in the recent Carabao Cup triumph over Palace, another chance to impress from the off has no doubt been deserved.

Previously hailed as "unstoppable" by pundit Darren Bent, the 5 foot 11 whiz could help to form a truly exciting attacking unit involving himself, Hojlund and Marcus Rashford, with United's potential speed in transition likely to be a real danger to the visitors this afternoon.

The only quandary would be as to who would line up on the right flank with both Garnacho and Rashford favouring a role on the left, although it was from the right that Rashford teed up Hojlund for his first goal in midweek with a powerful, driven cross.

With the England international shifted to that side, Garnacho could then wreak havoc on the opposite wing, as he looks to add to his haul of six goals and five assists for the club at first-team level to date.

As has been evident by the club's dire run of form of late, United are in desperate need of a new spark to help steer them to three points to close the widening gap on those above them, with the 19-year-old potentially set to offer that fresh injection of pace and energy that Ten Hag is craving.