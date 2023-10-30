Since Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United, the Red Devils have now lost as many Premier League matches as they lost in the entirety of the Scotsman’s 26-year tenure at Old Trafford.

It’s an alarming statistic but one that sums up the current mess that is playing out in the north west.

There are, of course, a number of factors at play. You can blame the Glazers, you can blame Erik ten Hag’s tactics and you can blame the players whose attitude has been rather embarrassing at times this season.

It looked as though three wins on the bounce had rejuvenated this United side but their torrid 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City and the way in which they tasted their loss was a concern.

Jeremy Doku was introduced as a substitute late on and simply ran amok on City’s rivals who were petulant and childish as they conceded three times.

Bruno Fernandes, who Roy Keane claimed shouldn’t be anywhere near the captaincy after the game, tried kicking out at the Belgian, as did Antony who demonstrated once more why he’s been a horrific waste of time and money.

Antony’s game in numbers vs Man City

It summed up the Brazilian’s start to the season that he began Sunday’s clash on the bench. For United’s biggest game of the term yet, their £82m signing was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, a front four of Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Fernandes were preferred.

Rashford was in laboured form again, completing a dismal 69% of his passes and losing 78% of his defensive duels.

Yet, he simply has to start ahead of their other options with Jadon Sancho out of the squad and Antony kicking up a stink on the pitch.

The Brazilian came on with four minutes of normal remaining but still had time to make himself the main talking point.

Ultimately playing ten minutes, he managed just one touch, which he ceded possession with and lost both of his two ground duels. Unsurprisingly, he couldn’t even manage a pass.

Sadly it was a moment with Doku for what he’ll be remembered for. The Belgian trickster tried stepping past Antony twice only for the Brazil international to lash out twice. To be candid, he deserved to be sent off.

It was a moment in the game that led to a wave of criticism with the Sunday Times’ Jonathan Northcroft suggesting it was a “childish” act as he tried hacking down Manchester City’s exciting summer signing.

Fellow journalist, Callum McFadden, even claimed that it was “beyond embarrassing” from the United winger. Damning words indeed.

Antony’s season in numbers during 2023/24

It would be a great surprise if the club cashed in on Antony but they must be considering why on earth they signed him.

After all, the dazzling and equally frustrating winger has already been binned from the starting XI, but considering the money wasted, a permanent sale shouldn’t be ruled out.

His form during 2023/24 only goes to show why. After a debut term where the former Ajax man netted just four Premier League goals, up to this point he is yet to register a single goal involvement across seven top-flight outings.

It’s been a dismal term for the Brazilian who is truly showing no signs of living up to his price tag. It's an alarming indictment of the business completed since Ten Hag walked into the club.

On his day, there are moments of sheer brilliance but that happens on such an infrequent basis that it defies belief. Indeed, it wouldn’t be too big a stretch to suggest he’s one of the worst signings in United’s history. It’s time to move on…